10 Gift Ideas for People Who Love a Damn Fine Cup of Coffee

We’ve all got a friend who literally cannot function without a caffeinated beverage coursing through their veins. Whether they’re a pod coffee fan, a barista brewed die-hard or a general caffeine fiend, everyone likes to take their coffee differently, which means buying a Christmas gift for them can be a bit tricky. Thankfully, we like our gift ideas how we like our coffee – strong.

From snazzy coffee machines to grinders and reusable coffee pods, here are our gift recommendations for someone who loves a hot cup of Joe.

The best gifts for coffee lovers under $50

Sunbeam Multigrinder II

Image: Sunbeam

Every good coffee aficionado needs a reliable grinder for their beans. This Sunbeam is one of those gifts that, while it might seem basic, will undoubtedly get a lot of use. A true gift that keeps on giving. Depending on the kind of food your gift recipient likes to cook, this multi-grinder will also make quick work of herbs and spices as well.

Handheld Foam Maker

Image: Dallfoll

With three adjustable whisking speeds, this handheld foam maker will have your milk frothed in seconds, giving it that I-just-went-to-my-local-cafe finishing touch. It’s also USB rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about any pesky battery replacements.

Where to buy:

Pod Star Reusable Stainless Steel Coffee Capsule (Nespresso)

Image: Pod Star

This Australian-made, zero-waste, refillable coffee pod is the answer to never buying those single-use plastic pods again. All your gift recipient has to do is simply fill the capsule with their favourite ground beans and empty the waste grounds in their garden afterwards. Endlessly reusable, easy to clean and refill, all the while stopping coffee capsules from going to landfills. Can it get any better than that?

Where to buy:

The best gifts for coffee lovers under $100

Bialetti Moka Express Coffee Maker (4 Cup)

Image: Bialetti

While pod and home barista coffee machines are great, sometimes you just can’t beat the simplicity of a stovetop brewed cup. When it comes to stovetop coffee pots, Bialetti has a well-earned reputation as the go-to option. This Moka pot is simple to use and can brew up to four cups at a time.

Where to buy:

Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine

Image: Wacaco

Do you know someone who loves hiking as much as they love a good cup of coffee? Thanks to the Wacaco Minipresso, they’ll be able to experience the best of both worlds. With this portable espresso machine, they’ll be able to brew up a fresh cup no matter where they are.

This Minopresso model takes Nespresso capsules, but there’s also a version that uses coffee grounds.

Where to buy:

Sunbeam Iced Coffee Machine

Image: Sunbeam

If they prefer iced coffee, perhaps this little Sunbeam Ice Coffee Machine will make a better gift. It takes about four minutes and three easy steps to brew a cold cup over ice.

Where to buy:

Frank Green French Press (475mL)

Image: Frank Green

Frank Green claims this French Press is made for the ultimate coffee connoisseur, which is a big tick in our books. With an integrated stainless steel mesh that ensures your coffee stays deliciously smooth until every last drop, this baby should be at the top of your Christmas ‘to-buy’ list.

Where to buy:

Gourmet Basket Coffee Lover Hamper

Image: Gourmet Basket

If you’re still not sure what to get, you can never go wrong with a gourmet hamper as a gift– and this one’s tailored to coffee lovers. It comes with Byron Bay Coffee Company’s Dark Chocolate Coated Coffee Beans (125g), Toby’s Estate Coffee’s Espresso Rico Blend (200g), Charlies Mini Melting Moments, Fudge by Rich Divine Caramel and a white mug.

Where to buy:

The best gifts for coffee lovers over $100

Ember Temperature Control Smart Cup (177mL)

Image: Ember

We all know someone who, despite their best intentions, will inevitably forget about the hot drink they’ve made, leaving it to become stone cold. With this Ember Smart Mug, mouthfuls of cold coffee will be a thing of the past. They’ll be able to set an ideal temperature, which the mug will maintain for up to 1.5 hours when set into the charging coaster.

Where to buy:

Nespresso Inissia Capsule Coffee Machine with Aeroccino

Image: Nespresso

A capsule machine is the perfect option for someone who loves a cup of coffee but doesn’t have it in them to mess around with the whole brewing process. This Nespresso Inissia capsule coffee machine is a great gift idea. It’s simple, easy to use and gives you that cafe-quality espresso at home. It even comes with an Aeroccino, so they can brew up a nice cappuccino or flat white whenever they feel like it.

Where to buy:

Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine

Image: Smeg

Does your gift recipient prefer drip coffee? If so, this cute little ’50’s style drip filter coffee machine from Smeg is a great gift. With a 1.8L capacity, it can make up to 10 cups of coffee. They’ll even be able to set an automatic starting time, so they can wake up to a fresh cup of coffee.

Where to buy:

Image: Smeg/Frank Green