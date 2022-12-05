17 Christmas Gifts for the Leading Ladies in Your Life

The leading ladies in your life can always be a lil’ tricky to buy for. Why? Because they either have everything they could want, or they’re very particular when it comes to their personal preferences. That’s why things like choosing the right scent of perfume or nabbing the correct shade of makeup can sometimes render these products off-limits when it comes to gift-giving (unless, of course, you know exactly what they like, in which case, go for your life). But, for those who aren’t in that position, don’t panic because we’ve got this handy list of gifts for women.

READ MORE These Are the Worst Christmas Gifts Lifehacker Readers Have Ever Received

Whether it be for your mum, girlfriend, sister, aunt or wife, there’s something in here that’ll tickle their fancy. Just a note: all of these items have been specially hand-picked with delivery times in mind. This means they hopefully will be at your doorstep in time for the big day. However, this doesn’t mean you should wait any longer, we suggest snapping them up quickly because it won’t be like this for long!

The best gifts for women

First up, you can never go wrong with jewellery when it comes to gifts for women. You just need to know whether they’re a gold or silver girly — which is easily done by taking a peek at their other everyday jewellery choices.

You can buy the Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring ($118) from Mejuri here.

If they’re going on a little (or big) trip these holidays, this is literally THE GIFT. Featuring a really comfy neck pillow to sleep on, an eye mask to drown out the flight lights, and a silk face mask that’ll keep you safe without being too itchy and scratchy, this gift is A1 for the traveller in your life.

You can buy the Slip Frequent Flyer Travel Set ($144.50) from A-Beauty here.

Comfy enough for lounging around but chic enough to wear with some nice pants or a skirt on a summer evening, this top is as versatile as they come. And a girl can never have too many basics!

You can buy the Shelf Bra Crop Top ($44.95) from Boody here.

Made specifically for curl types 2a to 3b, this Quickie Curls Kit contains a strength shampoo and conditioner, a hair treatment, a microfibre towel, a styling gel and a step-by-step guide to giving your lady’s hair the spruce she’s been looking for. The best part? It comes with five, 10 and 15 minute options, too. This means she can pick her styling method depending on how much time she’s got to spare in the morning.

You can buy the Quickie Curls Kit ($155) from Boss Curl Co. here.

Featuring a gentle cleanser, an exfoliant, a moisturiser and a smoothing anti-redness serum, this is the perfect starter pack for any ladies looking to start giving their skin a little more TLC. They’ve also been formulated by a beauty therapist, so you know you’re in good hands.

You can buy the Travel Kit for Normal/Dry Skin ($49) from Tribe Skincare here.

I like to romanticise my WFH days by putting my diffuser on and having a nice relaxing spa resort-style scent flow through my room. If your lady loves putting a candle or incense on, then she’ll lap up this option, too.

You can buy the Coastal Diffuser ($110) from Eco Modern Essentials here.

If the leading lady in your life is a shell of a person before their morning coffee, make sure they’re always stocked up on the good beans with this coffee subscription service. The perfect gift for coffee-loving women, if you ask me.

You can buy a Thieves Coffee Subscription from $75 here.

Okay, it’s probably not in good taste to just go ahead and give her a vibrator if she’s a distant cousin or niece (unless you have that kind of relationship), but if your gift recipient is a partner or close friend, VUSH’s Empress 2 is a cult-fave clit stimulator that we guarantee she won’t say no to.

You can buy the Empress 2 ($220) from VUSH here.

If you still want that blow wave look without the hefty price tag that comes with the Dyson Airwrap, we suggest sinking your teeth into this set of 12 Professional Jumbo Rollers. While they require a lil’ more leg work for that sleek lock look, the results are more than worth it.

You can buy the Mermade Velcro Hair Roller Kit ($19) from Mermade Hair here.

If she’s been wanting to book an appointment at a laser clinic for yonks but can’t justify the ongoing costs of laser hair removal, she’ll absolutely love you for getting her this Braun IPL Hair Remover. Working in a similar (but not totally identical) way to professional laser treatment, this device uses light to target the root of the hair follicle root, inhibiting future hair growth. Bonus points for also being massively reduced with this sale price.

You can buy the Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 ($411) from Amazon here.

This has to be on any list of gifts for women if she likes to bleach her locks often or if she just uses hot tools frequently. Why? This Olaplex Stylist Kit (that’s all the rage on TikTok) uses a unique repairing formula to fix broken bonds caused by chemical, thermal, and mechanical damage and ignites life back into damaged/dry hair.

You can buy the Olaplex Hair Treatment Kit ($108) from Amazon here.

We know these are a lil’ pricey, but we’ve yet to meet a woman who doesn’t want one of these Dyson Air Wrap tools. All we’ll say is, it’s an absolute game-changer for styling those pieces of hair that frame your face.

You can buy the Dyson Air Wrap Styler ($899) from Dyson here.

This journal – highly-rated by Vogue, Forbes Magazine and The New York Times – has been created with leading psychological research to help users feel higher levels of positivity, joy, and optimism as well as lower levels of isolation and loneliness. It’s broken up into two sections: a morning routine section and a night routine section where your gift recipient will be able to detail what they’re grateful for, what they want to prioritise, three amazing things, some inspiring quotes, and a daily affirmation/end of day reflection.

You can buy the 5-Minute Journal ($46) from Amazon here.

It’s all about the accessories this season, baby. That’s why, if you want to help level up a couple of your gift recipient’s summer fits, these glasses are the perfect way to do it.

You can buy these Retro Sunglasses ($20.99) from eBay here.

Sometimes the importance of a nice set of pyjamas goes overlooked, and given we spend a solid portion of our lives in bed, we think it’s time to change that. Try starting with these ace silky pyjamas that will help make your leading lady feel like she’s living lavish every night. Did we mention you can even get them custom-printed with your lady’s initials? A thoughtful touch.

You can buy the Custom Silky Pyjama Set ($44.95) from eBay here.

If your lady got into the puzzle craze over lockdown, this 1000-piece set will keep her occupied until the next holiday. The final picture is also a super cute decor poster-esque design, meaning your gift recipient can frame it and put it up in their room or house once they’re done. How’s that for motivation to finish?

You can buy the 1000 Piece Puzzle ($59) from THE ICONIC here.

Six words. Lips softer than a baby’s bottom. No other comment is necessary.

You can buy the Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask ($31) from Adore Beauty here.

If these gifts for women have all the leading ladies in your life covered, check out our gifts for men here.