16 Gifts To Make Your Friends Say ‘Would You Love Me If I Was A Bookworm?’

We all have that one friend who sleeps next to a stack of books that’s just begging to be read. But these gifts for book lovers will be sure to get them turning the pages of their new favourite bestseller in no time.

If you think you don’t know anyone with a stack of books on their bedside table, then it’s probably you. In that case, get yourself a little treat this Christmas in the form of one (or more) of these cute reading accessories.

The best gifts for book lovers

Library Scented Candle

If you’ve ever wanted to sit in an old library while reading, but don’t want to leave the house, this candle is the perfect solution. With scents of leather, wood and musk, the smell of this candle will help your favourite reader set the mood for their next reading session.

Bookends

If you know someone whose books are always stacked on top of each other in creative ways, it might be time to gift them a pair of bookends. We’ve gone ahead and found some that are chic, simple, and downright cute — the perfect gift for any kind of book lover.

Here are our faves:

Book Nooks

These are all the rage on Etsy and BookTok at the moment. A great way to add some character to your bookshelves, a book nook is like a mini diorama that can be constructed and inserted in between your favourite novels.

Some happen to be DIY while others come pre-assembled. You can grab a replica of anything from a mini scene of an alchemy lab or a portal to an Italian alleyway.

Here’s a bunch of our favourites:

Protective book sleeve

When you’re travelling, whether it’s to work or overseas, the edges of your poor books can seriously cop it.

We can’t tell you the number of times we opened our backpacks to find the pages of our current reads creased or worse, stained with yogurt (it happens).

That’s why your reader friend will appreciate this protective sleeve so their books will never get ruined again.

Here are some of our favourite designs.

Reading Light

If you can’t afford an eReader but love the whole “no phones after 10pm” thing, then this bad boy is for you. After all, your harsh room light is probably ruining your reading sesh, not to mention your sleep

The solution? A nifty lil’ book light. Here are our picks.

Personalised book embosser

If your bookworm acts like a bit of a dragon and loves to hoard novels like precious jewels, they’ll probably get a kick out of this personalised embosser.

Each one can create raised impressions, so your pal can mark every book they own with their name and a symbol of their choice.

Book stamp

Alternatively, you can surprise your book lover with this personalised stamp as a gift. It’s just as unique and will stand out more on the page than the embosser.

You can customise this one from dozens of symbols or even initials that read “From The Library of [Your Name]”. What could be more special than that?

An eReader

Sick of trying to find places to keep the drove of books you can’t help but keep bringing home? An eReader will give you access to millions of books at your fingertips without having to find the storage space.

We know the other biggest gripe book lovers have with e-books is they take away from the whole paperback experience. But we’re here to assure you that the Kindle or Kobo’s e-ink technology also reads like real paper. How’s that for tech advancement?

We’ve handpicked a few of our favourite models for you to consider as gifts for your book-inhaling mate below.

Top 100 Books Scratch-It Poster

If you’ve got a bookworm in the family, this book bucket list is one of the best gifts for sourcing new titles and injecting more excitement into reading. When it comes to gifts for book lovers, this one gives your reading friend a great incentive to get through that pile of books on their shelf.

You can buy it here:

Magnetic Book Mark

Because everyone needs a bookmark (and a chic one at that).

While paper or leather bookmarks are nice, they do have a tendency to fall out often. This magnetic set is perfect since you can stick it to your cover while you read, or fasten it on either side of the page so you can return to where you left off.

Shop them here:

Personal Library Kit

If you or your mate are the resident librarian of the friendship group – in other words, the one who’s always loaning out books and struggling to keep tabs on who has or hasn’t returned them – then this is the ultimate pressie. It comes with a self-adhesive pocket designed to be placed inside the cover of their fave books as well as a circulation card.

You can shop it here:

Book page holder

Look, reading a book is a two-handed job. When you’re forced to stand during peak hour on a train, it’s very cumbersome when you want to read but need to hold onto the railings to keep upright. With this little wooden holder, all you need to do is fit it onto your thumb and prop it between the pages of your book.

Extra Large Bean Bag

Every book lover needs a book nook or reading corner, and we suggest starting with an extra-large bean bag to set the tone. This one’s also totally waterproof and UV resistant, making it perfect if you want to set it up by the pool. Just don’t forget the beans!

Buy it here:

Bath Book Caddy Tray

Alternatively, the bath poses a great option if a permanent book nook doesn’t work for you. And with the help of this bath caddy, your book-loving friend can ensure their beloved pages (or e-book) don’t get a wet surprise either.

Shop it here:

Novelty Coffee Mug

A coffee mug with books on it is always superior, and you can’t convince us otherwise. This huge mug will show off your excellent taste in classics, too.

Shop it here:

Book Tote Bag

Whether you need to run a few errands or carry all your library books, you’re sure to look stylish and represent Booktok well with this canvas tote. If you’re planning on gifting it to your friend who loves reading, you can also fill it with other goodies for them.

Shop it here:

