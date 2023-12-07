At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The leading ladies in your life can always be a lil’ tricky to buy for. Why? Because they either have everything they could want, or they’re very particular when it comes to their personal preferences. That’s why things like choosing the right scent of perfume or nabbing the correct shade of makeup can sometimes render these products off-limits when it comes to gift-giving (unless, of course, you know exactly what they like, in which case, go for your life). But, for those who aren’t in that position, don’t panic because we’ve got this handy list of gifts for women.

Whether it be for your mum, girlfriend, sister, aunt or wife, there’s something in here that’ll tickle their fancy. Just a note: all of these items have been specially hand-picked with delivery times in mind. This means they hopefully will be at your doorstep in time for the big day. However, this doesn’t mean you should wait any longer, we suggest snapping them up quickly because it won’t be like this for long!

The Best Christmas Gift Ideas For Women

First up, you can never go wrong with jewellery when it comes to gifts for women. You just need to know whether they’re a gold or silver girly — which is easily done by taking a peek at their other everyday jewellery choices. Shop Mejuri, $900

As a woman, I can confirm getting given bedsheets for Christmas is always a little treat. I’d go for Emma Sleep’s Bamboo Bedding Set, it’s buttery-soft, cool to the touch, breathable – shout out to all the hot sleepers! Shop Emma Sleep, $169

The lady in your life has probably seen Gisou all over their ‘FYP’ and has been lusting after it for months, so why not get her this gorgeous gift set? It includes, the Gisou hair mask, hair oil and hair perfume. Shop Gisou, $79

If they’re going on a little (or big) trip these holidays, this is literally THE GIFT. Featuring a really comfy neck pillow to sleep on, an eye mask to drown out the flight lights, and a silk face mask that’ll keep you safe without being too itchy and scratchy, this gift is perfect for the traveller in your life. Shop Slip, $179

We think it’s safe to say this reloadable 35mm film camera is the most wanted gift this year. Everyone’s obsessed with film cameras and pics at the moment, so if your girl is one of them, she’ll love this gift. Shop 35mm Co, $99

Any incense girlies will absolutely adore this cowboy hat holder. It’s chic, it’s cute and it adds a little something to their home decor. Shop Thrills, $39.99

If your giftee basically bathes in Sol De Janeiro, they’re going to love this Obsession kit. It includes the OG Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist, the 4Play Shower Cream-Gel, the Bum Bum Scrub, and the Firmeza Body Oil. Shop Sol De Janeiro, $117

Let’s face it, if you’re getting them an incense holder, you might as well get them the sticks to match. We love any scent from Commonfolk! Shop The Commonfolk Collective, $29.95

If your giftee is a beach-lover, she’s probably already got a bunch of beach rugs bookmarked on her wish list. This one from Aussie brand Salty Aura is comfortable, good-quality and reversible, so she’ll get two colourways for the price of one! Shop Salty Aura, $177

I like to romanticise my WFH days by putting my diffuser on and having a nice relaxing spa resort-style scent flow through my room. If your lady loves putting a candle or incense on, then she’ll lap up this option, too. Shop ECO. Modern Essentials, $99

Okay, it’s probably not in good taste to just go ahead and give her a vibrator if she’s a family member of some sort, but if your gift recipient is a partner or close friend, VUSH’s Empress 2 is a cult-fave clit stimulator that we guarantee she won’t say no to. Shop VUSH, $176 (usually $220)

We know these are a lil’ pricey, but we’ve yet to meet a woman who doesn’t want one of these Dyson Airwrap tools. All we’ll say is, it’s an absolute game-changer for styling those pieces of hair that frame your face. Shop Dyson, $949

This journal – highly-rated by Vogue, Forbes Magazine and The New York Times – has been created with leading psychological research to help users feel higher levels of positivity, joy, and optimism as well as lower levels of isolation and loneliness. It’s broken up into two sections: a morning routine section and a night routine section where your gift recipient will be able to detail what they’re grateful for, what they want to prioritise, three amazing things, some inspiring quotes, and a daily affirmation/end of day reflection. Shop The Five Minute Journal, $66.61

If your lady got into the puzzle craze over lockdown, this 500-piece set will keep her occupied until the next holiday. The final picture is also a super cute decor poster-esque design, meaning your gift recipient can frame it and put it up in their room or house once they’re done. How’s that for motivation to finish? Shop Remy Gerega, $49

If she loves to entertain, she’ll adore these ceramic dinner plates. Each one has fresh fruits and veggies painted on it and will make a cute talking point on the tablescape. Shop Bed Threads, $60

Another gift for the entertainer, a disco ball ice bucket. It’s fun, quirky and fabulous. Shop Gigi & Tom, $59.95

For the creative girlie, a cute little embroidery kit that’s smattered in a summer spread. Shop Journey of Something, $40

We know what you’re thinking, why would you gift someone air fresheners? But these ones are super freaking cute. The Aloha Mixed 3-pack is super cute and smells like coconut and lime. Shop The Commonfolk Collective, $30

Six words. Lips softer than a baby’s bottom. No other comment is necessary. Shop Laneige, $31

