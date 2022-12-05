Level Up Your Life

Kogan’s Big Christmas Sale Includes Deals on TVs, Homewares and Dyson Vacuums

Published 2 hours ago: December 5, 2022 at 1:27 pm
Filed to:christmas
christmas gift guidedealsgift guidekogan
Image: Kogan
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Did you miss out on the big Black Friday sales and are still trying to snag some Christmas presents? Don’t fret because Kogan is currently running a massive Christmas sale. You can currently save up to 50% on a range of items, from homewares to kitchen appliances and even big fancy TVs.

Kogan will even throw in free shipping with select products. This sale ends on Sunday, 11 December, so you have just under a week to snag a good bargain. If you have a Kogan First membership, you can also snag some extra savings on select items – along with free shipping, regardless of what you pick up.

If you know someone who has been on the hunt for a new smartwatch or could use a new vacuum, Kogan is running some massive savings across a range of Garmin and Dyson products. You can save up to $500 off a Garmin smartwatch and up to $400 off a Dyson stick vac.

Here are our picks for the best offers during Kogan’s Christmas sale, broken down by category.

The best deals from Kogan’s Christmas sale

Best deals for homewares

kogan christmas sale homewares
Image: Kogan

Best deals for kitchen and home appliance

kogan christmas sale kitchen appliances
Image: Kogan

Best deals for TV and home entertainment

Image: Kogan

Best deals for gaming and PC

Image: Arcade 1Up

Best deals for Dyson vacuums and fans

kogan christmas sale kogan
Image: Dyson

Best deals for Garmin smartwatches

Image: Garmin

About the Author

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

