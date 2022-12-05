Kogan’s Big Christmas Sale Includes Deals on TVs, Homewares and Dyson Vacuums

Did you miss out on the big Black Friday sales and are still trying to snag some Christmas presents? Don’t fret because Kogan is currently running a massive Christmas sale. You can currently save up to 50% on a range of items, from homewares to kitchen appliances and even big fancy TVs.
Kogan will even throw in free shipping with select products. This sale ends on Sunday, 11 December, so you have just under a week to snag a good bargain. If you have a Kogan First membership, you can also snag some extra savings on select items – along with free shipping, regardless of what you pick up.
If you know someone who has been on the hunt for a new smartwatch or could use a new vacuum, Kogan is running some massive savings across a range of Garmin and Dyson products. You can save up to $500 off a Garmin smartwatch and up to $400 off a Dyson stick vac.
Here are our picks for the best offers during Kogan’s Christmas sale, broken down by category.
The best deals from Kogan’s Christmas sale
Table of Contents
Best deals for homewares
- Matt Blatt Eden Cotton Velvet Quilt Cover Set (Khaki, King) – now $17.99 (down from $199.99)
- Matt Blatt Eden Cotton Velvet Quilt Cover Set (Teal, Double) – now $17.99 (down from $179.99)
- Matt Blatt Delmar Faux Fur Throw – now $89.99 (down from $189.99)
- Matt Blatt Arne Jacobsen Swan Chair Replica (Red) – now $269 (down from $599)
- Ovela 7 Piece 630GSM Aria Towel Set (Aqua) – now $29.99 (down from $119.99)
- Ovela Banbury 4 Door Buffet (White/Oak) – now $99 (down from $269.99)
- Shangri-La Santos Entertainment Unit (Oak) – now $169 (down from $399.99)
- Shangri-La Pucon Armchair – now $169 (down from $249.99)
- Trafalgar 500GSM 100% Australian Wool Quilt (Single) – now $69.99 (down from $249.99)
- Trafalgar 650GSM Williow Ribbed Cotton Bath Towels (Set of 2) – now $19.99 (down from $74.99)
Best deals for kitchen and home appliance
- Hyundai 5.2kW Smart Portable Air Conditioner (18,000 BTU) – now $799 (down from $1,399.99)
- Kogan 1.8L Ice Cream Maker – now $39.99 (down from $179.99)
- Kogan 6L 7-in-1 Air Fryer & Grill – now $99.99 (down from $149.99)
- Kogan 6.5L Self Stirring Digital Air Fryer – now $61.99 (down from $169.99)
- Kogan 1400W Classic Stand Mixer – now $69.99 (down from $219)
- Kogan Family Pie Maker – now $9.99 (down from $89)
- Kogan 1500W Vacuum Blender Pro – now $74.99 (down from $129.99)
- Kogan 6 Tray Food Dehydrator with Timer – now $32.99 (down from $109.99)
- Kogan 13L 12-in-1 1500W Air Fryer Oven – now $99.99 (down from $199.99)
- Kogan SmarterHome IP68 Colour & Whites Smart LED Light Strip (2 x 5m) – now $54.99 (down from $124.99)
- Miracle Chef 1500W 10L Air Fryer Oven Deluxe 7-in-1 Multi Cooker – now $129 (down from $349.95)
- Ovela Professional Mandoline Food Slicer – now $34.99 (down from $79.99)
Best deals for TV and home entertainment
- Bose Soundlink Revolve II Bluetooth Smart Speaker – now $299 (down from $329.95)
- Kogan 32″ HD LED TV (Series 6, QH6200) – now $199 (down from $279.99)
- Kogan 42″ Full HD LED Smart Android TV (Series 9, RF9230) – now $329 (down from $499.99)
- Kogan 55” OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (Dolby Atmos, Series X2) – now $1,449 (down from $2,499.99)
- Kogan 58″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Android TV (Series 9, TU9420) – now $549 (down from $799)
- Kogan 65″ 4K UHD LED Smart Android TV (Series 9, RT9220) – now $619 (down from $999.99)
- Kogan 70″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Android TV (Dolby Atmos, TX9520) – now $879 (down from $1,499.99)
- Kogan 75″ QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV Android TV™ (Dolby Atmos, XQ9610) – now $1,249 (down from $2,299.99)
Best deals for gaming and PC
- Arcade1Up X-Men Arcade Cabinet + Stool Bundle – now $839 (down from $1,199)
- Arcade1Up Frogger Arcade Cabinet – now $139 (down from $299)
- Arcade1Up TMNT Turtles in Time Arcade Cabinet + Stool Bundle – now $849 (down from $1,199)
Nintendo
- Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo Switch) – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo Switch) – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Nintendo Switch Carry Case – now $9.99 (down from $29.99)
- Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case – now $29.99 (down from $49.99)
- Turtle Beach Headset Recon 70N (Nintendo Switch) – now $44 (down from $59.95)
PlayStation
- Deathloop (PS5) – now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 (PS4) – now $19 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 23 (PS5) – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- NBA 2K23 (PS4) – now $74.99 (down from $119.95)
Xbox
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Xbox Series X/S) – now $24.99 (down from $119.95)
- NBA 2K23 (Xbox One) – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (Xbox) – now $13.99 (down from $59.95)
PC
- Kogan 32″ Full HD 75Hz FreeSync Monitor – now $199 (down from $259)
- Kogan 32″ Curved Ultra HD 4K FreeSync Monitor – now $399 (down from $449)
- Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $113 (down from $199.95)
Best deals for Dyson vacuums and fans
- Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Vacuum – now $399 (down from $599)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum – now $599 (down from $999)
- Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum – now $549 (down from $849)
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus vacuum – now $499 (down from $699)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ Vacuum – now $799 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum – now $949 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson HP00 Pure Hot + Cool Purifying Fan Heater – now $499 (down from $699)
- Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan – now $499 (down from $599)
Best deals for Garmin smartwatches
- Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire – now $799 (down from $1,299)
- Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Sports – now $749 (down from $1,249)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Sports Watch – now $329 (down from $579)
- Garmin Forerunner 55 Smartwatch – now $275 (down from $329)
- Garmin Instinct – now $299 (down from $359)
- Garmin Instinct Solar – now $399 (down from $689)
- Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition – now $298 (down from $369)
- Garmin VivoActive 4 – now $299 (down from $499)
- Garmin VivoActive 4S – now $299 (down from $499)
