Kogan’s Big Christmas Sale Includes Deals on TVs, Homewares and Dyson Vacuums

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Did you miss out on the big Black Friday sales and are still trying to snag some Christmas presents? Don’t fret because Kogan is currently running a massive Christmas sale. You can currently save up to 50% on a range of items, from homewares to kitchen appliances and even big fancy TVs.

Kogan will even throw in free shipping with select products. This sale ends on Sunday, 11 December, so you have just under a week to snag a good bargain. If you have a Kogan First membership, you can also snag some extra savings on select items – along with free shipping, regardless of what you pick up.

If you know someone who has been on the hunt for a new smartwatch or could use a new vacuum, Kogan is running some massive savings across a range of Garmin and Dyson products. You can save up to $500 off a Garmin smartwatch and up to $400 off a Dyson stick vac.

Here are our picks for the best offers during Kogan’s Christmas sale, broken down by category.

The best deals from Kogan’s Christmas sale

Best deals for homewares

Best deals for kitchen and home appliance

Best deals for TV and home entertainment

Best deals for gaming and PC

Nintendo

PlayStation

Xbox

PC

Best deals for Dyson vacuums and fans

Best deals for Garmin smartwatches

