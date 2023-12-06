12 Christmas Gifts That’ll Raise the Heart Rate of the Fitness Lover in Your Life

As we approach the pointy end of the Christmas period (just 18 days left, folks), it’s safe to say it’s time to get crackin’ on the pressies if you haven’t already. If you’ve still got those last few tricky friends to buy for, why not give them a gift that revolves around their passion? Yep, we’re talking about gift ideas for gym lovers, fitness enthusiasts, pilates lovers and hot girl walk participants.
There’s something in here for anyone you have in mind, from beginners to pros, no matter what kind of exercise they’re into.
The best gifts for the gym lovers in your life
Nike One Women’s Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Shorts
Heading into summer, a pair of new track shorts wouldn’t go astray. Nike makes some of the best on ground and they’re super affordable.
RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massager
Your mate doesn’t even have to be a regular gym-goer to love this one. Featuring five different speed levels and five unique massager heads, this mini massage gun can be packed in your gym bag, work bag (or any bag for that matter) for an easy on-the-go massage just about anywhere.
Garmin Frontrunner 255 Music
A Garmin watch is the dream gift for any gym lover. It’s easy to use, can monitor their heart rate, and features a GPS that tracks your pace, distance, intervals and more. It also has smart notifications for incoming calls and texts.
Nike Slim Waist Pack 3.0
If they’re an avid runner, they’re going to love this slim waist pack from Nike to load all their goodies into pre-run.
Lululmeon City Adventurer Duddle Bag
You can’t go wrong with a new gym bag. This one from Lululmon has multiple pockets to fit all your belongings into, an exterior padded pocket that fits a 16″ laptop, and a bottom compartment for your sweaty sneaks.
Alo Warrior Mat
Yoga mats are the most versatile gift for fitness lovers. Not only can you use them for things like yoga and pilates, but they’re great for at-home and on-the-go HIIT workouts, stretching and more. Oh, and did we mention it comes in 10 different colours?
Bala The On-The-Go Kit
Every at-home pilates lover is obsessed with Bala bangles and weights, which means if they don’t already have a set, this On-The-Go Kit is the perfect present.
Bose Sport Earbuds
If there in need of a new pair of headphones, these Bose Sports Earbuds are a top-tier choice! They’re secure and comfy, sweat and water-resistant, have simple touch controls and have up to five hours of battery life.
Fluidform at Home Gift Voucher – Three-Month Membership
If they’ve already got all the equipment and goodies they need, why not give them a gift voucher or subscription to their favourite subscription service? Our pick: Fluid Form at Home.
Frank Green Gradient Ceramic Reusable Bottle
Every fitness lover needs an emotional support water bottle, and Frank Green makes some of the best.
Peloton App Subscription
A lot of people love to work out in the comfort of their own homes, and if your giftee is one of them, they’ll love a subscription to the Peloton app. The app gives you access to hundreds of different workout classes, meditation sessions, stretching sessions, and more. Plus, you don’t have to own a Peloton bike or tread to use it.
Hoka Bondi 8s
The Hoka Bondi 8s are one of the hardest-working shoes in the HOKA lineup, and highly coveted. They’re like wearing a cloud, and with each run you’ll have an incredibly soft and balanced ride from heel strike to forefoot transaction.
