12 Christmas Gifts That’ll Raise the Heart Rate of the Fitness Lover in Your Life

As we approach the pointy end of the Christmas period (just 18 days left, folks), it’s safe to say it’s time to get crackin’ on the pressies if you haven’t already. If you’ve still got those last few tricky friends to buy for, why not give them a gift that revolves around their passion? Yep, we’re talking about gift ideas for gym lovers, fitness enthusiasts, pilates lovers and hot girl walk participants.

There’s something in here for anyone you have in mind, from beginners to pros, no matter what kind of exercise they’re into.

The best gifts for the gym lovers in your life

Heading into summer, a pair of new track shorts wouldn’t go astray. Nike makes some of the best on ground and they’re super affordable. Shop Nike, $60

Your mate doesn’t even have to be a regular gym-goer to love this one. Featuring five different speed levels and five unique massager heads, this mini massage gun can be packed in your gym bag, work bag (or any bag for that matter) for an easy on-the-go massage just about anywhere. Shop RENPHO, $159.99 (usually $199.99)

A Garmin watch is the dream gift for any gym lover. It’s easy to use, can monitor their heart rate, and features a GPS that tracks your pace, distance, intervals and more. It also has smart notifications for incoming calls and texts. Shop Garmin, $749

If they’re an avid runner, they’re going to love this slim waist pack from Nike to load all their goodies into pre-run. Shop Nike, $44.99

You can’t go wrong with a new gym bag. This one from Lululmon has multiple pockets to fit all your belongings into, an exterior padded pocket that fits a 16″ laptop, and a bottom compartment for your sweaty sneaks. Shop Lululemon, $169

Yoga mats are the most versatile gift for fitness lovers. Not only can you use them for things like yoga and pilates, but they’re great for at-home and on-the-go HIIT workouts, stretching and more. Oh, and did we mention it comes in 10 different colours? Shop Alo, $220

Every at-home pilates lover is obsessed with Bala bangles and weights, which means if they don’t already have a set, this On-The-Go Kit is the perfect present. Shop Bala, $168

If there in need of a new pair of headphones, these Bose Sports Earbuds are a top-tier choice! They’re secure and comfy, sweat and water-resistant, have simple touch controls and have up to five hours of battery life. Shop Bose, $229

If they’ve already got all the equipment and goodies they need, why not give them a gift voucher or subscription to their favourite subscription service? Our pick: Fluid Form at Home. Shop Fluid Form, $54

Every fitness lover needs an emotional support water bottle, and Frank Green makes some of the best. Shop Frank Green, $64.95

A lot of people love to work out in the comfort of their own homes, and if your giftee is one of them, they’ll love a subscription to the Peloton app. The app gives you access to hundreds of different workout classes, meditation sessions, stretching sessions, and more. Plus, you don’t have to own a Peloton bike or tread to use it. Shop Peloton (from $169 a year)

The Hoka Bondi 8s are one of the hardest-working shoes in the HOKA lineup, and highly coveted. They’re like wearing a cloud, and with each run you’ll have an incredibly soft and balanced ride from heel strike to forefoot transaction. Shop Hoka (from $219.99)

Happy shopping!