Contributor: Tiffany Forbes

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Christmas is well and truly on the horizon, folks, which means tis’ the season for present-hunting. If you’re a part of the organised gang, who started writing their gift-giving lists in July, then firstly, we are not the same, but God, I admire you. However, if you’re a part of the latter, who didn’t even realise that we’re 17 days out, then hey, join the club.

The good news? No matter what boat you’re in, we have a bunch of gift ideas to get your Secret Santa ready in no time. But while you’re shopping for all your nearest and dearest, don’t forget to nab a few things for the number one priority in your life: you! That’s why we’ve rounded up a hot list of sexy Christmas gifts that are sure to put you on the naughty list.

Alternatively, if you’re coupled up and looking for a spicy way to show your affections this year, don’t doubt the power of a good ol’ sex toy that you can both enjoy.

So, if you’re hoping to have yourself a merry little Christmas (in more ways than one), check out our list of sexy gift options below.

Turn those Ho Ho Ho’s into oh, oh, oh’s with Vush’s Majesty 2 + Empress 2 bundle. It comes with Vush’s best-selling clit sucker and powerful wand and is sure to deliver some not-so-silent nights. Shop Vush, $174.90 (usually $318)

Fitted with Frenchie’s best-selling dual motor flexible vibrator, The Double Entendre, as well as their sold-out lube, wet wipes, eye mask and lovers dice, this pack is the ultimate gift for couples (and the complete starter pack to a steamy night). Shop Frenchie, $180

Perfect for both solo and partnered use, this little gem is the ultimate find if you like the feel of a good ol’ gentle stroke. What’s better NORMAL also offers a 100-night stand guarantee, so if you buy it and it simply doesn’t hit the spot – you’re entitled to a full refund. Shop NORMAL, $160

Your clean-up rag has truly never looked better, thanks to Splash Blankets, who have just dropped a new range of waterproof blankets for you to lay down before you do the deed — especially if it’s that time of the month. The perfect gift idea for couples or solo play. Shop Slash Blanket, $129.99

Using dual motors, this device claims to “massage with deeply satisfying sonic waves”, which is truly the ultimate act of self-love in my books. Nab yourself one now at this awesome sale price for a limited time only. Shop LELO, $295.20 (usually $369)

Talk about getting into the spirit of things. This Wild Weekend Couple’s Sex Toy Kit comes with 11 pieces of fun, including a range of vibrators, anal toys, cock rings and more for both parties to enjoy. Shop Lovehoney, $64.97 (usually $129.95)

Described as “a whole new sensation for a whole new orgasm,” you’ll want this little device in your life. Sleigh! Shop LELO, $149

Rumour has it, that the Satisfyer Pro 2 is one of the world’s best-selling sex toys, so of course, it would make a bloody good gift idea. Shop Satisfyer, $99.95

What about this cute but unassumingly powerful bullet vibrator?! Shop Velvetine, $94.95

This fancy-looking device is an oral sex simulator designed for women and people with vaginas. Literally mind-blowing. Shop LELO, $259

Not only will Lovers Lube add an extra element of fun to your play, but it’s also good for your bits! A great stocking stuffer if you ask me. Shop Lovers Lube, $74

Happy sexy gift shopping, friends. May your days using these lil’ babies be merry and bright.

Oh, and if you need more (less x-rated) inspiration, we’ve also put together a range of other gift guides below.