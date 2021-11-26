Before You Go Shopping, Check This List of Gifts Ranked from Most Popular to Please Don’t Bother

Christmas is a stressful time for many reasons. One such reason is that our culture of consumerism dictates that we must find the perfect gift for everyone. Try as we might, we’ve all been on the receiving end of a bad Christmas gift at least once. To help you avoid this situation, Afterpay has done some research into the best and worst Christmas gifts as voted by Aussies.

Afterpay’s Festive Forecast surveyed 1,770 people earlier in 2021 to find out all about our Christmas shopping habits. A lot of interesting points came out of the research but the most useful is definitely learning how people rank potential Christmas gifts. Let’s find out what they said.

Research reveals Aussie’s most and least popular Christmas gifts

Afterpay’s survey included the answer to one very important question – what do people actually want for Christmas?

Here are the results:

Gift cards/vouchers – 84%

Sentimental handmade items – 72%

Sustainable products – 67%

Fashion/clothing – 66%

Tickets to an event – 63%

Alcohol – 58%

Personalised items – 56%

Sneakers – 55%

Beauty products – 51%

Air Fryer – 46%

Sponsoring an endangered species – 46%

Candles – 40%

It should come as no surprise that gift vouchers take the top spot as the most wanted gift. Gift cards are always a safe bet when you don’t know what to get someone. They can be purchased and delivered digitally and it allows the recipient to get something they actually want for Christmas.

On the lower end of the scale, we have only 40% of people who want a candle as a Christmas gift. This is something that 100% of my team were outraged about, saying they all reckon it’s a top gift. So, maybe don’t rule out the odd candle if you’re still on the hunt for a gift.

The ever-popular air fryer also didn’t make it past 50% of people’s wish lists. Could this be because everyone probably owns an air fryer by now?

Another interesting detail that came from Afterpay’s research was the fact that most Aussies are planning to shop early this year and have their gift buying done in November.

This is most likely to take advantage of Black Friday sales and to avoid the dreaded postage delays that are already impacting much of the country. On that note, the research also pointed out that most people plan to do their shopping in-store this season to avoid said delivery issues.

So, now that you know statistically what most people want (and don’t want) for Christmas, it’s time to get ahead of the December madness. If you’re still struggling for gift ideas after all that, there’s always the option of gifting something homemade?