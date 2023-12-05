The Best Secret Santa Gift Ideas You Can Find Under $10, $30 and $50

Contributor: Lauren Rouse

If you’re doing the whole Secret Santa thing this year, you don’t have loads of time left to find the perfect gift. To save you from embarking on a fruitless search, here are a handful of solid Kris Kringle gift ideas that you can snap up, all under $50.

Best Secret Santa gifts under $10

Hair Revival Scalp Massager:

This scalp massager can be used on dry or wet hair, whenever you need a little TLC. After all, what’s better than a scalp massage?

Buy it from Cotton On for $9.99

2024 calendar:

Typo has a sale on 2024 calendars right now, with themes ranging from Care Bears to Friends. It’s a wall calendar with monthly view, and the art is cute – especially on the Care Bears calendar!

Shop these calendars on Typo for $5.00 right now.

Lindt Teddy Bear:

These 100g Lindt chocolate Teddy’s are crowdpleasers that will surely go down well in any gift exchange. Grab one from Myer and see how happy your giftee is.

Shop the Secret Santa gift at Myer here.

A cute mug:

Yes, a mug can be basic. But how cute are these Daily Mug designs from Cotton On? The Barbie option will surely go down well in a gift exchange.

Buy one for just $9.

Best Secret Santa gifts under $30

A new plant:

We’ve shared an entire gift guide from Bunnings, but one thing you can certainly shop from this retailer that won’t break the bank is a plant. And these babies are sure to please almost any giftee.

Take a peek at the collection (with plenty of gift options under $30) here.

Personalised socks:

Everyone needs socks. But instead of buying a boring plain pair, why not spice these socks up with a custom image of your giftee or their pet? Simply but and hilarious.

You can grab these ones online from $29.95

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Book:

For people who love animals and laughing (which should be everyone), the comedy Wildlife Photography Awards make for a great combination of the two. This book collates some of the funniest animal photos of all time which should put a smile on anyone’s face.

Grab it for under $26 on Amazon.

Desktop Golf:

Desktop games are a failsafe gift idea. Who doesn’t love a round of desktop golf on a Friday afternoon? Along with golf you can also select from desktop boxing and tetherball!

$22

Nat’s What I Reckon: Uncook Yourself Book:

If anyone in your workplace watched the Aussie legend ‘Nat’s What I Reckon’ on YouTube during lockdown, which a lot of people did, then this is the perfect gift. The book is a self-help guide meets cookbook with comics, all written in Nat’s hilarious style.

You can pick up this champion for $28.50 at Booktopia.

Keep Cup:

Keep cups are a fantastic office present, plus they help to reduce waste. Encourage your workmates to help the planet with a keep cup of their own in a range of awesome designs.

Starting from $18.

A sex toy:

Maybe not one for your grandma, but if you’re partaking in a naughty Christmas gift exchange this year, know that you can find some serious goodies for under $30.

For example, Lovehoney has this Bullet Vibrator on sale for $17, and you can grab a ‘Blow Job Stroker’ for $17, too.

Gifts under $50

Amazon Echo Dot:

For gadget lovers, a great-value smart home option is the Amazon Echo Dot. The Amazon Assistant will control your music, answer your questions and help organise your calendar.

You can pick one up for $49 (on sale) at JB Hi-Fi right now.

Tile Mate:

For the comrade who always loses their keys/wallet/phone. Tiles are a wonderful invention that allows you to attach this small device to your item and keep track of it from your phone. A great idea for those who have forgetful co-workers.

You can get a Tile Mate for under $50 on Amazon.

Streaming subscription gift cards:

Give the gift of home entertainment with a gift card for your Secret Santa’s streaming channel of choice. Netflix, Stan, Amazon and Binge all offer gift cards up to $50, which can bring someone months of great titles to watch.

Amazon

Netflix

Stan

Binge

A herb chopping board:

For the cook in your life, this herb chopping board will be a godsend. It also looks damn lovely in the kitchen.

Check out this one for $45 at Amazon.

Whether your budget is big or small, there are plenty of crowd-pleasers on this list to satisfy even the toughest Secret Santa pick.

