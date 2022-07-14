Here’s Where You Can Stream All the Harry Potter Movies in Australia

Trying to watch all the Harry Potter movies was once like trying to find the Deathly Hallows. The series was hard to find and disappeared often (looking at you, Netflix) throughout the course of history.

Well, folks, the good news is that you no longer need to dust off that DVD collection. All 8 Harry Potter movies are together again on one Australian streaming service.

Here are all the fantastic films and where to find them.

Where can you stream all the Harry Potter movies?

The good people over at Binge gifted us with all the Harry Potter movies in one place in February 2021.

Both Stan and Netflix added the films last year as well, but as of July 2022 they have disappeared, so we can assume it was just a one-year licence.

If you’ve forgotten, here are all the Harry Potter movies (in order) that are available on these streaming services:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

For the record, I’ve done one of those Harry Potter movie marathons at cinemas and it will take you close to 20 hours. But now you can partake in this challenge from the comfort of your own couch. Accio!

The recently released Harry Potter reunion Return to Hogwarts is also on Binge so you can watch them all and then cry with the cast over how far they’ve come.

If you like, you can also now include the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film series to your movie marathon (both films are available on Binge, and the first movie is on Stan and Netflix), though we’re not sure why you’d want to honestly.

You can start streaming Harry Potter over on Binge for as little as $16 a month.

Now go forth and figure out which Harry Potter is your favourite film vs. your favourite book!

This article has been updated with additional information.