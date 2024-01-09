How to Watch Oppenheimer in Australia Right Now

Visionary director Christopher Nolan’ is titled’s latest film Oppenheimer has already earned him a Golden Globe award and potentially a future Oscar, so what’s all the fuss about and how can you watch it?

Oppenheimer: Where you can watch it at home?

Image: Universal

Oppenheimer hit movie in theatres on July 20, 2023 in Australia. It’s since completed its theatrical run (unless you can catch a special re-run at your local cinema).

There are, however, a number of ways to watch Oppenheimer at home. The movie is available on VOD services to buy or rent including Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play Store and the Amazon Prime Video store. You’re also able to pick up a physical copy of the DVD, Blu-Ray or 4K disc at media retailers.

As for Oppenheimer’s streaming release date, we haven’t heard anything on this front. Although, judging by past Universal Pictures releases, you can probably expect the movie to land on Netflix or Binge when it’s time for it to come to streaming services.

Oppenheimer: What’s the story?

Image: Universal

Christopher Nolan isn’t afraid to tackle massive topics with an equal amount of scope. We’ve seen him construct one of the best superhero trilogies of all time with The Dark Knight, take us into a dream within a dream in Inception, and tell one of the biggest war stories in history with Dunkirk.

Now he’s done it again with the story of the “father” of the atom bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The film is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, which explores Oppenheimer’s work on the Manhattan Project during World War II.

The synopsis describes it as an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

As is the Nolan way, the film makes use of IMAX sequences. It’s actually the first film to use sections of black-and-white analogue IMAX photography, so it’s worth seeing on the big screen if you can.

Who is in the cast?

Image: Universal

Nolan’s films have always recruited some legendary cast members, but Oppenheimer really takes this to a new level.

In the lead, we have Nolan’s regular collaborator Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, and Emily Blunt plays his wife Kitty.

Matt Damon plays General Leslie Groves Jr, the director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr. can be seen as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Elsewhere we also have Florence Pugh as psychologist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett as American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Now brace yourself, because the cast also includes the likes of Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Matthias Schweighöfer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick, Trond Fausa, Christopher Denham, Olivia Thirlby and Josh Zuckerman.

That list definitely makes this one movie you do not want to miss.

You can see the cast in action in the trailer below.

Is the film worth your time?

If you’ve been on the internet in the past year, you’ll know there was a lot of discussion about the hype surrounding the arrival of both Oppenheimer and Barbie. Folks took a whole day to see both movies in a double feature outing, dressing up and debating which to see first.

And it lived up to the hype. If we take to Rotten Tomatoes, the critics score is presently sitting at 93 per cent for Oppenheimer – pretty high.

On socials, the reactions are incredibly positive too with people calling it “spectacular” and “breathtaking”.

