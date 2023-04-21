Just a List of Title Suggestions for the Final Fast and the Furious Movie

Another year, another Fast & Furious movie. This year, we are up to the whopping tenth instalment in the fast car franchise (make that eleven if you count spin-off Hobbs & Shaw).

That being said, it appears we are reaching the end of the road with the Fast franchise, with the announced eleventh instalment said to be the last. That got us thinking about what the final film will be named, especially considering the Fast and Furious movies have some of the strangest naming conventions in the entertainment industry.

What’s in a name?

Hollywood is no stranger to sequels, or a whole lot of them, but usually, these are named in a somewhat sequential way to help audiences understand where in the timeline the film is that you’re watching.

This is not the case with the Fast and Furious movies.

Here’s a look at the titles of all the films in the franchise so far:

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

The Fate of the Furious

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

F9

Fast X

With the exception of 2 Fast 2 Furious (which is genius), there is no rhyme or reason when it comes to naming these sequels. We couldn’t simply go The Fast and the Furious one through 10. No, we had to make it as inconsistent and intentionally confusing as possible for everyone watching the series, whether they be long-time fans or complete newbies.

Honestly, I’d say it’s a part of the joke at this point, particularly when it comes to a series that is known for going bigger, better and more ridiculous with each instalment.

With that being said, we maintain that ‘Fast-10 Your Seatbelts’ is a missed opportunity in the case of Fast X.

Fast and Furious 11: What will it be named?

At this point, the Fast franchise is really just trying to rack up every different kind of sequel naming convention there is. Now, we know that an eleventh movie is in the works and that it is said to be the conclusion of the series, so anticipation is high when it comes to what the title of this one will be.

Given what we know of the Fast franchise’s naming habits, we’ve put together some suggestions for main movie number 11:

Fast X: Part II

Fast 10: Part II

Fast X: Part 11

Fast X 2

Fast X: Part 2

Fast > (it’s the X, but it’s split in 2)

11: Fast and the Furious

F&F: 11

Fast & Furious Vol. 11

The Fast and the Furious: 3011

The Fa11 of the Furious

The Fastest and Most Furious

The Fast and the Furious (again)

Another Fast and Furious Movie

Faster

Fast Family

Formula 11

Toretto: A Fast and the Furious Story

Dominic Torreto: Space Ranger

The Last Fast

The Fast of Us

Eleven (A Stranger Things x Fast & Furious Movie)

Cars 11

The Lego Fast & Furious Movie

Herbie Goes Furious

Fast X: Endgame

SLOW

Just a list of naming suggestions that Universal can take or leave.

Where can you catch up on the Fast and Furious movies?

If you’re like me and are about ten movies behind on the Fast & Furious franchise, the good news is streaming has got our backs.

The streaming gods have blessed us in Australia with one home for (nearly) the whole family of Fast & Furious movies – because the movies are all about family, right? Here’s where you can find them:

The Fast and the Furious: Binge

2 Fast 2 Furious: Binge

Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift: Binge

Fast & Furious: Binge

Fast Five: Binge

Fast & Furious 6: Binge

Furious 7: Binge

The Fate of the Furious: Binge

F9: Netflix

Hobbs & Shaw: Binge

What order should you watch them in?

As we’ve mentioned, the naming of the Fast & Furious movies makes it difficult to tell which order to watch them in.

If you want to watch the movies in order of release, here’s how to do it:

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

The Fate of the Furious

Hobbs & Shaw

F9

If you’d like to watch them in chronological order, here’s how to do so:

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Furious 7

The Fate of the Furious

Hobbs & Shaw

F9

No matter how you choose to watch the Fast saga it will take you approximately 20 hours to get through them all, so get watching!

Fast X hits cinemas on May 18, so you’ll have to wait until then to add it to this list.

This article has been updated since its original publication.