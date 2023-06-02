So, When Is Spider-Verse 3 Coming Out?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swung onto the scene in style back in 2018, sweeping awards shows and embedding itself as one of the greatest animated movies of all time. Across the Spider-Verse has now followed in what is sure to be a similar style, with the film already receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences. However, the sequel made it clear that Miles Morales’ journey isn’t over, which begs the question, when is Spider-Verse 3 coming out?

Here’s what we know about the next Spider-Verse film.

Spider-Verse 3: What is the title?

Following the success of Into the Spider-Verse, it was always intended for there to be at least two sequels. In April 2022, it was revealed that Sony was working on two more films, at the time titled Across the Spider-Verse Part I and Part II. So, you see, that cliffhanger was always intended.

Later on in production, the films were renamed, dropping the Part 1 & 2 subtitles and shifting the third film to be labelled as Beyond the Spider-Verse instead.

When is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse coming out?

Along with the trilogy announcement came the release dates for the latter two Spider-Verse films, and, thankfully, it’s not too long of a gap.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently slated to hit cinemas on March 29, 2024. Seeing as movies release on Thursdays in Australia we can expect it on March 28, 2024.

That’s less than a year to go!

A shift in the multi-verse.



🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II – March 29, 2024#SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/cUTdCej5Nz — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 21, 2022

What is the plot, and who is involved?

No official details have been confirmed about Beyond the Spider-Verse just yet, but given the events of Across the Spider-Verse, we can make some assumptions.

For starters, we can expect cast members including Shameik Moore (Miles), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen), Oscar Isaac (Miguel O’Hara), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson), Luna Lauren Velez (Rio) and Jason Schwartzman (The Spot) to reprise their roles.

As for the plot, we can only theorise, but there are certainly some loose ends that need tying up following the ending of Across the Spider-Verse.

We’ll keep you posted on any plot details that come out about Spider-Verse 3 in the coming months. In the meantime, if you’d like to rewatch Into the Spider-Verse you can find it streaming on Disney+ or Binge.

