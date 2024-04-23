15 Unmissable Movies to Watch on Binge

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As much as Binge may be a painful streaming service to operate at times, it’s hard to deny it has some of the best movies around. From Oscar-winning favourites to the latest superhero movies, Binge is home to a plethora of top Friday night movie options. We’ve collected some of our favourite picks for your next movie night below.

The best movies streaming on Binge

Oppenheimer

Credit: Universal Pictures

Fuelled by the Barbenheimer hype and a clean sweep at awards season in 2024, it should come as no surprise that Oppenheimer, is one of the best movies on Binge. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the maker of the atom bomb, and how his creation had an impact on the world – and his own life – that could never be undone.

BlackBerry

Image: Elevation Pictures

With only a short theatrical run you may have missed BlackBerry last year, but now you have the chance to rectify that wrong and catch up on it on Binge. The movie is a drama-comedy focused on the makers of the BlackBerry, one of the world’s most popular phones, which rose to peak popularity before collapsing spectacularly.

Kung Fu Panda

Image: Dreamworks

With a new Kung Fu Panda movie recently hitting cinemas there’s no better time to revisit the movie that started it all. Kung Fu Panda stars Jack Black as Po, an unlikely hero who is chosen to become the Dragon Warrior and must quickly learn Kung Fu in order to save his valley from the formidable Tai Lung.

Asteroid City

Image: Universal Pictures

Wes Anderson’s latest film Asteroid City only recently hit Binge. As usual, this movie has an incredible line up of cast members including Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke, Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody and Margot Robbie. The comedy-drama takes place at a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in a U.S. desert town in the 1950s.

Godzilla vs Kong

Image: Warner Bros.

Kong and Godzilla are having a rematch in cinemas right now in The New Empire, but if you want to see their first feud you can stream on Godzilla vs Kong on Binge. The movie sees the humans calling on Kong for help as Godzilla goes on a rampage around the world, which sees the two titans eventually punch it out on an epic scale. The human contingent of the movie is led by stars Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall.

No Hard Feelings

Image: Sony Pictures

Anyone who has seen Jennifer Lawrence give an interview knows she’s already incredibly comedic, but No Hard Feelings finally gave her the opportunity to lead a comedy film. Lawrence stars as Maddie, a woman desperate to save her childhood house, so desperate she agrees to take money from a wealthy family to date their introverted 19-year-old son. But he turns out to be more of a challenge than she expected.

The Royal Hotel

Image: Transmission Films

The Royal Hotel is an underrated Aussie thriller starring Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick as two tourists who take a bartending job in the remote outback Royal Hotel. There they must deal with the assortment of characters who work in the outback mining town and soon find themselves in a tense situation that tests their friendship and survival skills.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Image: Sony Pictures

Into the Spider-Verse introduced us all to a stunning new style of animation that feels like it’s been ripped straight out of a comic book. It also introduced us to a bunch of new heroes with Miles Morales embarking on his journey to become Spider-Man with the help of some fellow Spider-People.

The sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is also available to stream on Binge, but we’ll be waiting a while for the third movie.

Don’t Worry Darling

Image: Warner Bros.

Don’t Worry Darling received a lot of attention prior to its release, for all the wrong reasons. Behind-the-scenes drama aside, the movie is an interesting psychological thriller that is set in an idyllic community where the men are sent to work on a top-secret project and the wives are left at home to toil away – until one of them starts asking questions.

Violent Night

Image: Universal

We may be far from Christmas but Violent Night is a fun action movie for any night of the week.

The movie stars David Harbour as a violent and ruthless version of Santa Claus who takes on a group of mercenaries who are holding a family hostage on Christmas Eve.

The Woman King

Image: Sony Pictures

Viola Davis stars in this inspiring true story that follows the Agojie, an all-female warrior group who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 1800s. The Woman King received huge praise when it was released in cinemas in 2022 and earned Davis Best Actress nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Tenet

Screenshot: Tenet/Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan’s 2020 blockbuster was a head-scratcher. Tenet explored a world where a group learns how to manipulate time and uses it to prevent an attack from the future that threatens the present world. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki star in what is possibly Nolan’s most complex film to date.

Gladiator

Nearly 25 years after the release of the Oscar-winning original, a Gladiator sequel is on the way. This makes it a perfect time to revisit the original movie on Binge, which saw Russell Crowe star as a general in Ancient Rome who is forced to fight for his survival in the Colosseum.

Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn

Image: Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is easily the best thing to come out of DC’s Suicide Squad movies and she absolutely smashes it (with a bat) in her solo movie.

Birds of Prey serves as a spotlight for Robbie’s Quinn as well as an origin story for the trio of badass women that make up the Birds of Prey, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett).

Scream VI

Image: Paramount Pictures

2023’s Scream VI was another instalment in the recently revitalised classic slasher franchise. This time siblings Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) travel to New York City for a fresh start, but find that even in the Big Apple Ghostface follows them.

