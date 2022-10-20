Get Something Speedy for Less With the Cheapest NBN Plans Available Right Now

Are you looking to upgrade your current NBN plan to a faster speed tier, want to lower your monthly internet bill or both? Then you’ve come to the right place. While everyone wants a fast internet plan, you don’t necessarily need to pay a premium price to get that speed. There are plenty of NBN providers out there who are offering NBN connections with top evening speeds for cheap.

These are the cheapest NBN plans currently available in Australia, from NBN 25 to NBN 1000.

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

An NBN 25 connection is pretty bare-bones when it comes to typical evening speeds, but it’s also relatively cheaper when compared to other NBN speed tiers. However, if you either live alone or with one other person, and your internet needs aren’t more complicated than “likes to stream Netflix”, an NBN 25 connection will get the job done.

In terms of the cheapest NBN 25 plans available, Tangerine is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $44.90 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 25Mbps, so you can expect a congestion-free connection.

After that, Exetel‘s NBN 25 plan has been discounted to $49.95 per month for the first six months, and then $59.95 per month thereafter. Exetel also has typical evening speeds of 25Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

If you’ll have a few people sharing your internet connection at any given time and/or have more demanding needs when it comes to being online (like gaming), an NBN 50 connection is a reasonable option.

Spintel has one of the best all-around value NBN 50 plans. You’ll pay $54 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, it’s still one of the cheapest NBN 50 plans going.

Exetel does have a slightly cheaper deal going, where you’ll pay $53.95 per month for the first six months, then $69.95 per month after the discount period ends.

Tangerine is also offering an NBN 50 plan that’ll set you back $54.90 per month for the first six months, then $69.90 per month thereafter.

Spintel, Exetel and Tangerine are all reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

While Dodo is running a deal that technically gives it the cheapest NBN 50 plan at $53.85 per month, this offer only lasts for the first six months of your connection before jumping up to $75 per month. While it starts cheap, you’ll be paying a bit more in the long run.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

Exetel currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan going and is reporting congestion-free evening speeds of 100Mbps. You’ll pay $68.95 per month for the first six months you’re with Exetel, and then $84.95 per month thereafter.

Spintel has an NBN 50 offer that’s a hair more expensive than Exetel’s at $69 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month. Spintel also has a typical evening speed of 100Mbps.

If you want a cheap NBN 100 plan, both with and without a discount, MyRepublic is currently running a deal where you’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months and then $79 per month thereafter. At full price, MyRepublic has the cheapest NBN 100 plan going, but the trade-off is that its evening speeds cap out at 93Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

Before you sign up for an NBN 250 plan, you’ll need to make sure that you can actually connect to one in the first place. This speed tier is only available to customers with FTTP or HFC connections.

In terms of the cheapest NBN 250 plans, MyRepublic has the cheapest offer, both while discounted and at full price. You’ll pay $89 per month for the first six months, and then $99 per month thereafter. Not bad if you want to keep your bill under $100, although MyRepublic’s speeds are capped at 200Mbps.

If you want to keep your monthly internet bill under $100, Mate is offering an NBN 250 plan for $99 per month, with typical speeds of 208Mbps. While Mate isn’t offering any introductory deals like other internet providers, you can save yourself $10 off your monthly bill if you bundle in a mobile plan (which start from $20 per month).

Tangerine‘s NBN 250 plan isn’t too shabby. With evening speeds of 205Mbps, you’ll pay $89.90 per month for the first six months and then $109.90 per month after the offer period ends.

TPG does have a cheap discount offer going – $94.99 per month for the first six months – but its full price increase is fairly steep, jumping up to $124.99 per month.

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

If you want the fastest NBN speeds possible, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. The good news is that there are a fair few introductory deals available.

Similar to its NBN 250 plan, MyRepublic has a solid deal available for first-time customers – $99 per month for the first six months – and one of the cheapest full-time NBN 1000 plan prices – $109 per month. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 350Mbps, which isn’t too shabby for this price point.

TPG has a cheap entry price of $114.99 per month for the first six months, but once again has a fairly sharp price increase to $144.99 per month. However, the provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 450Mbps, so if you’re after a fast connection.

If you do want a faster NBN 1000 plan, Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. This plan will cost you $119.95 per month for your first six months, and then $139.95 per month thereafter – so its overall value is better than TPG’s in the long run.