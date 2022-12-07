The Top 5 NBN Plans in Australia, According to Lifehacker Readers

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Choosing a new NBN plan isn’t always easy. There are so many providers offering what often seem to be similar plans. But if you’re looking for a simple starting point, it can pay to get an idea of what everyone else is buying. With that in mind, here are the five best NBN plans according to popularity with Lifehacker readers.

We calculate popularity based on what plans readers click on in the stories we write about NBN plans and through the Lifehacker NBN plan comparison tool. Popularity data is based on the last seven days and is accurate as of December 7.

The best NBN plans, according to Lifehacker Australia readers

Dodo NBN 50

Dodo has taken out the top spot in the popularity charts with its NBN 50 plan. Thanks to a large discount, you’ll pay $53.85 per month for your first six months with Dodo, and $75 per month thereafter.

You can save a further $10 per month if you also get your gas and electricity through Dodo, but this offer is only available in New South Wales and Victoria.

TPG NBN 50

TPG follows with its NBN 50 deal, where you’ll pay $74.99 per month. TPG currently isn’t running any deals on this plan.

TPG NBN customers are however able to save as much as $10 per month on any of its mobile plans, so bundling could be a solid option if you’re hoping to trim down your total telco bill. Here are TPG’s mobile plans eligible for bundling discounts:

TPG mobile plans are powered by the Vodafone network.

TPG NBN 100

TPG also sits in third, with its NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $79.99 per month for your first six months, and $89.99 per month thereafter. TPG reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

Tangerine NBN 50

Tangerine’s NBN 50 plan comes in fourth, where you’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter.

In addition to being contract-free, Tangerine plans have a 14-day risk-free period. If you’re unhappy within your first fortnight, Tangerine will give you a full refund of your plan fees. You won’t get a refund if you buy a modem through Tangerine, but all hardware the juiciest telco sells is unlocked. This means you’ll be able to use your new modem with your next provider.

MyRepublic NBN 50

Finally, we have MyRepublic’s NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months and $69 per month thereafter.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.