Don’t Pay More Than $65 With These Cheap NBN 50 Plans

Contributor: Fergus Halliday

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NBN 50 plans offer the right balance of speed and value, so it’s not a huge surprise that it continues to be the most popular NBN speed tier. According to the ACCC, NBN 50 connections currently account for just over 50 per cent of households.

When it comes to an NBN 50 connection, it’s not hard to find a congestion-free plan. Most providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. Where this speed tier gets competitive is with its pricing, with most providers offering some form of introductory discount for new customers.

If you’re looking for a new internet connection and want to save yourself some money, here are the best options for cheap NBN 50 plans.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

The cheapest NBN 50 plans available right now

If you’re after the cheapest NBN 50 plan, Kogan‘s is a good option. Right now, this plan will cost you $58.90 per month for your first three months. While this introductory discount period is shorter than the usual six months that other internet providers are offering, Kogan’s plan is usually $68.90 per month, making it one of the cheapest full-price plans in this speed tier.

If you’re the kind of person who likes to set and forget certain bills, this Kogan plan has the best value on offer if you plan to stick with it for a while.

Up next is Dodo’s NBN 50 plan. If you sign up for this plan before June 25, you’ll only pay $59 per month, instead of the usual $80 per month. This discounted rate will stick for the first six months of your connection. For those in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month if you already get either your electricity or gas from Dodo. So if you already have a relationship with the provider, it’s easily the best value deal going at the moment.

Tangerine‘s NBN 50 plan is a hair more expensive than Dodo’s. You’ll pay $59.90 per month for the first six months, and then $79.90 per month after that.

READ MORE The Best NBN 1000 Plans to Check Out Ahead of the HFC Speed Boost

After that, there’s Exetel’s NBN 50 plan, which you’ll be able to get for $59.90 per month for the first six months. After that, the cost of keeping this particular plan jumps up to the regular price of $78.99. While the discounted price is the drawcard here, this plan also comes with five speed boosts per month. These allow you to temporarily bump your connection speed up to what you could be getting from Exetel’s NBN 100 plan. Unused speed boost days roll over up to thirty days.

All of these aforementioned plans are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, and are also contract-free, which means you’re free to shop around and swap to a new provider once your discount ends.

While Southern Phone isn’t offering any discounts for its NBN 50 plan, it is currently offering a deal for its NBN 100 plan that puts it within the price range of the plans we’ve just covered. Southern Phone’s NBN 100 plan has been discounted to $65 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. This deal means the initial price of Southern Phone’s NBN 100 connection is now cheaper than its NBN 50 plan, which is priced at a flat rate of $75 per month.

Here’s how Southern Phone’s NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans compare:

After that introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $85 per month for Southern Phone’s NBN 100 plan. However, as a rule of thumb, we usually recommend changing your internet provider every six months to make use of these discounts and keep your bill as low as you can for as long as possible.

If you’re working to a budget of at least $65 and don’t mind going through the effort to change your internet provider after the first six months pass, then this deal for Southern Phone’s NBN 100 plan could be worth your time.

More cheap NBN plans

If you want to check out what’s on offer in other internet speed tiers, you can find a few of Lifehacker Australia’s guides to NBN plans below:

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Image: 20th Television Animation