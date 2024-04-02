These Are the Best NBN 100 Plans Under $70

Contributor: Alex Choros, Chris Neill

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to NBN plans, an NBN 100 connection is a good balance in terms of price and speed. The average full-price plan sits around $85 to $90 per month, and its download speeds should keep you satisfied when it comes to downloading chunky files.

If you’re looking to pick up an NBN 100 plan, there are plenty of providers that are offering timed discounts for their respective connections, some of which are going for under $70 per month. In most cases, these discounts only last for the first six months of your connection but as a rule, we recommend swapping NBN providers every six months as the best way to keep your internet bill as low as possible.

Here are the cheapest NBN 100 plans that are currently available in Australia.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

These are the cheapest NBN 100 plans

Dodo currently has one of the cheapest NBN 100 deals around. You’ll pay $64 per month for your first six months, and $85 per month after that. This offer runs until November. If you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month by also getting your gas and electricity from Dodo. Customers in Queensland can save $5 per month by bundling in electricity but aren’t eligible for gas.

Exetel is another great option for an NBN 100 plan under $70 per month. You’ll pay $68.99 per month for your first six months, and $84.99 per month thereafter. Exetel NBN plans also come with five free speed boost days per month. This means you can increase your download speed to that of Exetel’s NBN 250 plan (220Mbps) for the day, which could be handy if you’re downloading a large file like a new release game, for example. However, like all NBN 250 plans, you’ll need to have an FTTP or HFC connection to access it.

SpinTel is up next, and while more expensive upfront, could be cheaper in the long run. You’ll get your first six months at $69 per month, and then pay $79.95 per month after that.

Dodo, Exetel and SpinTel are all reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Kogan is also worth calling out. You’ll pay $68.90 per month for the first three months, and then $78.90 per month after that. While the initial discount period is shorter, Kogan has the cheapest full-price NBN 100 plan available, so it could be worth a crack if you stay connected long-term. The trade-off here is that Kogan is reporting typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, so if you want a congestion-free NBN 100 plan, you’re better off with one of the previously mentioned internet providers.

if you go with Superloop, you’ll be paying $69 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month after that. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps, so it’s a tad slower than some of the previously mentioned connections.

However, if you’re a new customer, Superloop will give you a free Amazon eero 6+ mesh router. The catch here is that you’ll need to stay connected for 18 months, or you’ll need to pay a one-off clawback fee of $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144). Superloop also offers five daily speed boosts per month, so you can upgrade your connection to its NBN 250 plan (230Mbps).

All of these NBN 100 plans are contract-free, so you’re able to swap to a different provider when your discount expires – excluding Superloop’s modem fee, that is.

More NBN plans

If you need a faster internet connection, here are Lifehacker Australia’s guides for each NBN speed tier in Australia:

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Image: 20th Television Animation