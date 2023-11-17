These Are the Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans Available Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As it currently stands, NBN 1000 is the fastest connection available for NBN plans. However, these plans don’t come cheap. The good news is that most internet providers are running introductory discounts for their respective plans, with some offering NBN 1000 for under $100 per month.

If you’re looking to get the fastest internet possible, here are the cheapest NBN 1000 plans that are currently available.

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans right now

Before you sign up for an NBN 1000 plan, it’s important to make sure you have a connection that can support it. Currently, NBN 1000 plans are only available to addresses with fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections and over 95 per cent of Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections.

Superloop currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan available, which will set you back $99 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your connection, after which it’ll increase to $109 per month. Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps, which also makes it one of the fastest NBN 1000 connections going – only outdone by Southern Phone (more on that in a moment).

Considering that most full-price NBN plans sit around the $135 to $150 mark, Superloop still has one of the cheapest options overall. For comparison, Aussie Broadband, Optus and Origin are all reporting typical speeds of 600Mbps, with plans that start at $119 per month (when discounted) and $149 to $154 per month (at full price).

Swoop is offering a similar deal as Superloop, where you’ll only pay $99 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. While an NBN 1000 plan under $100 per month is a good deal, once that introductory period ends, Swoop’s plan will increase to $139 per month, which is a pretty steep price difference.

Swoop is also reporting typical evening speeds of 582Mbps, so while it’s slower than Superloop, it’s still one of the faster options available.

Exetel also has an introductory deal, where its NBN 1000 plan is less than a dollar more than Superloop and Swoop per month. With Exetel, you’ll pay $99.99 per month for the first is months and then $109.99 per month thereafter. Both that initial and full pricing are cheaper when compared to other internet plans in this tier, however, Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 400Mbps.

As far as the fastest NBN 1000 plan is concerned, that belongs to Souther Phone. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps and is offering an introductory discount that lasts for the first 12 months of your connection. With Southern Phone, you’ll pay $115 per month for the first year, and then $135 per month thereafter. It’s a bit more per month when compared to those previous deals, but if you’re someone who needs the fastest internet connection possible, that’s the sacrifice you have to make.

All of these aforementioned plans are contract-free as well, so you’re able to leave them once the discount period ends or if you’re unhappy with the service with no strings attached.

