Optus’ Huge 500GB Mobile Plan Is on Sale for $69

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Are you someone who is constantly capping your data? Well, this deal might be the answer to your problems. Optus is currently offering a discount on its impressive 500GB SIM plan, where you’ll only have to pay $69 per month, instead of the usual $89.

This Plus Promo plan is a limited-edition one that Optus trots out occasionally, and is one of the best value mobile plans that you’re going to find.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current mobile plan to something with a lot of data, this Optus offer is hard to miss. You can check out the full details for the 500GB plan below, along with how it compares to Optus’ other SIM-only plans and the plans from other mobile providers.

How does this offer compare to Optus’ other mobile plans?

When you compare this 500GB plan with everything else Optus has on offer, you really can’t beat its value. Optus is currently offering a 220GB plan for $69 per month, while it’s $89 per month plan has a data allowance of 360GB.

So, with the discounted offer for the 500GB Plus Promo plan, you’ll be getting over double the data than Optus’ standard $69 plan. While at full price, you’ll be getting an extra 140GB over Optus’ standard $89 plan. It’s a win-win either way.

The deal lasts for the first 12 months you’re with Optus, which means you’ll be saving yourself a tidy $240. This offer is available until 30 April, so you’ve got a little bit of time to mull over whether or not it’s the right fit for you. But considering the impressive savings and overall data value you’ll get from this plan, it’s a pretty attractive offer.

How does this plan compare to other mobile providers?

So how does this Optus offer stack up against other SIM-only plans with the same amount of data? There aren’t that many out there. Vodafone has a 300GB data plan for $65 per month, but for an extra $5, you’ll get an extra 200GB of data with the Optus Plus Promo plan.

Even after the discount period ends, this Optus SIM-only plan still beats out the other mobile providers in this price range – with Telstra only offering 300GB for $89 per month.

This article has been updated since its original publication.