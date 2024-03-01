Contributor: Alex Choros

Is your current internet connection just not cutting it when it comes to peak-hour download speeds? It might be time you change up your speed tier or provider to nab something a bit faster. And you truly can’t get much faster than an NBN plan that’s offering a congestion-free connection.

These are plans with typical evening speeds that match the speed tier and shouldn’t see any slowdown, no matter what time of day. That means you’ll maintain 100Mbps on an NBN 100 plan, and 50Mbps on an NBN 50 one.

Depending on which speed tier you’re interested in, a few providers are offering plans with discounted introductory offers. Here are the cheapest congestion-free NBN plans available at the moment.

What affects your download speeds?

Before we look at which providers offer these plans, it’s important to point out that there are still factors that can prevent you from achieving these speeds. In-home wiring and your equipment can all adversely impact your download speeds, as can abnormally high usage in your area. Some FTTN connections can’t even get full NBN 50 speeds. We’ve also seen providers that have advertised congestion-free typical evening speeds, but then reduced speed guidance at a later date.

Congestion-free NBN 50 plans

Many NBN providers now offer NBN 50 plans with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. It’s easy to find an NBN 50 plan that shouldn’t slow down during peak hours, even if you don’t want to spend top dollar.

Kogan currently has the cheapest NBN 50 plan, where you’ll pay $58.90 per month for the first three months and then $68.90 per month thereafter. Even at full price, Kogan has the cheapest plans in this connection.

If you want a long discount period, Dodo is offering a plan where you’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months. This jumps to $80 per month thereafter.

Exetel has a similar offer where you’ll pay $60.99 per month for your first six months and $78.99 per month thereafter. Exetel’s NBN 50 plan gives you five free speed boosts to NBN 100 per month. Each speed boost lasts a single day. Speed boosts are only available to those on HFC, FTTP, and FTTN connections, however.

Congestion-free NBN 100 plans

We’ve seen a substantial increase in internet providers that offer congestion-free NBN 100 plans over the past couple of months. These NBN plans are all reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. It’s also worth noting that FTTN connections need to be within 400m of a node to even have a shot of achieving NBN 100 speeds.

Dodo is your cheapest option currently. You’ll pay $64 per month for your first six months, and $85 per month thereafter.

Exetel is up next and you’re looking at $68.99 per month for your first six months and $84.99 per month thereafter. As with its NBN 50 plan, Exetel will also give you five free speed boosts to NBN 250 per month. However, you’ll need to have an FTTP or HFC connection to take advantage of these.

If you don’t plan on changing providers every six months, SpinTel is a great set-and-forget choice. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months and $79.95 per month thereafter. It’s one of the cheapest full-price NBN 100 plans around.

Congestion-free NBN 250 plans

Previously, Telstra was the only game in town when it came to congestion-free NBN 250 plans, but that’s changed too. When it comes to NBN plans that are reporting typical evening speeds of 250MBps, you’ve got a few options now: AGL, Swoop, Southern Phone and Telstra.

Telstra has the cheapest introductory offer available. If you pick up its NBN 250 plan, it’ll set you back $1 for the first month of connection, and $135 per month thereafter. However, you’ll need to return your modem if you leave within your first two years or pay a $200 non-return fee.

The next cheapest plan belongs to Swoop, which is a new internet service provider. You can pick up its NBN 250 connection for $84 per month for the first six months of your plan before it increases to $119 per month.

Southern Phone is up next, which has a flat rate of $95 per month, which makes it the cheapest full-price congestion-free plan here. It’s also the cheapest option over a 12-month period.

AGL isn’t offering any discounts unless you bundle an NBN plan with one of its energy plans. While its NBN 250 plan is usually $114 per month, you’ll only pay $99 per month if you bring your own modem and bundle it with an energy plan.

