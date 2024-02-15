What Is an eSIM and Where Can You Get One in Australia?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen more and more providers offer eSIMs, as both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans. But what exactly is an eSIM, and how does it differ from the standard SIM card? Here’s everything you need to know about eSIMs, along with which mobile providers are currently offering them in Australia.

What is an eSIM?

Unlike a standard SIM card, an eSim is a rewritable SIM card that’s built directly into your device – eSIM is short for “embedded SIM”, not “electronic SIM”. So instead of having to remove your phone’s casing or pop open a tray with that weird paper-clip-looking tool, you just download a SIM plan through your chosen provider.

So what are the benefits of an eSIM? Since phones come with a physical SIM slot and the eSIM, you’ll be able to maintain a standard SIM card and an eSIM in the same device. So if you’re someone who has seperate phone numbers for personal use and work, you’ll be able to use both in the same device, instead of carrying two phones.

You can also take advantage of two different mobile networks if you get a SIM and eSIM from different providers. This can be particularly handy if you travel internationally, as you’ll be able to keep your Australian plan active as an eSIM, but then use a local SIM for mobile data.

Which providers are offering prepaid eSIMs in Australia

If you’re after a prepaid eSIM, you can pick one up from Amaysim, Boost Mobile, Everyday Mobile (Woolworths), Exetel, Felix Mobile, Kogan Mobile, Lebara Mobile, Optus, Superloop, Telstra, TPG and Vodafone.

These are the cheapest prepaid eSIM plans that are currently available in Australia.

Optus currently has the cheapest prepaid eSIM plan available, although there is some fine print. This plan is usually $35 per month, but you can pick it up now and you’ll only pay $12 for your first month. You’ll also have 60GB of data for this first recharge, which will then become 40GB for the next five recharages, before finally reverting to the standard allowance of 20GB.

Amaysim has a similar introductory offer as Optus. You’ll pay an introductory price of $15 for this prepaid plan and receive an extra 18GB of mobile data. After your first month, you’ll pay $30 per renewal and your data cap will lower to 32GB. Amaysim is powered by Optus’ 5G mobile network.

TPG is currently running an offer where all of its mobile plans are 50 per cent off the first six months of your connection. This means you can nab a 25GB plan for only $12.50 per month or a 45GB plan for $15 per month, for the first six months. After the deal period ends, you’ll be paying $25 and $30 per month, respectively.

Which providers are offering postpaid eSIMs in Australia

If you’re after a postpaid eSIM, you can pick one up from AGL, Circles.Life, Everyday Mobile (Woolworths), iiNet, Kogan Mobile, More, Optus, SpinTel, Tangerine, Telstra and Vodafone.

These are the cheapest postpaid eSIM plans that are currently available in Australia.

The provider iiNet currently has some of the cheapest eSIM plans on offer, as it’s running an introductory offer where your bill will be half-off for the first six months of your connection. That means you can nab an 8GB plan for $10 per month, or a 16GB plan for $12.50 per month (and then $19.99 and $24.99 per month after that, respectively). The best value plan from this iiNet offer is its 40GB plan, which is only $15 per month for the first six months, and then $29.99 per month thereafter.

This MVNO is powered by the Vodafone 4G Mobile Network.

Spintel‘s 25GB plan is a good value pick as well. You can currently pick up it up for$14 per month for the first six months, and then $22 per month thereafter. Spintel is powered by the Optus 4G Mobile Network.

If you want more data while keeping your phone bill under $30 per month, then check out Circles.Life. This telco is offering to double your data cap for the first 12 months of you plan, which means you can score 60GB instead of the standard 30GB. At $25 per month, that is some solid dollar to data value.

This offer is available until February 29 and you need to use the promo code ‘GOTGREATVALUE60‘. Circles.Life is also powered by the Optus 4G Mobile Network.

If you want cheap access to Telstra’s mobile network, it’s worthwhile checking out Tangerine. If you pick up any of the telco’s plans, you won’t have to pay anything for the first two months of your connection. In terms of value, your best bet is its 25GB mobile plan, which is priced at $27 per month.

Which phones support eSIM?

The following phone series can support an eSIM:

Apple : iPhone XS / XR and newer

: iPhone XS / XR and newer Samsung : Galaxy S20 and newer, Galaxy Fold and newer, Galaxy Z Flip and newer

: Galaxy S20 and newer, Galaxy Fold and newer, Galaxy Z Flip and newer Google : Pixel 3a and newer

: Pixel 3a and newer OPPO: Find X3 Pro and newer, Find X3 and newer

