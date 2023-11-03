5 Major Movies to Add to Your List in 2024

With a lot of this year’s movies being pushed out of the schedule due to guild strikes, it seems like 2024 is shaping up to be a pretty big year for films. There are some much-talked-about awards favourites, exciting superhero returns and plenty of movies hitting streaming to keep you entertained at your home movie night.

Coming off a huge year of movies in 2023, can 2024 possibly compete? Let’s take a look at the list.

Major movie releases to look forward to in 2024

Mean Girls: The Musical

Image: Paramount

The Mean Girls resurgence doesn’t stop with that Walmart ad. At the beginning of 2024, we’ll be treated to the movie version of the popular Broadway musical edition of Mean Girls.

The movie stars Angourie Rice as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Avantika Vandanapu as Karen and Tina Fey returns as Ms Norbury.

Australian movie release date: January 11, 2024

Priscilla

In 2023, the world was treated to Baz Luhrmann’s extravagant biopic of Elvis Presley’s life. In 2024, Sofia Coppola will take a more dramatic look at the music sensation, from the perspective of his wife, Priscilla. Cailee Spaeny leads as Priscilla Presley while Aussie Jacob Elordi stars as Elvis.

Australian movie release date: January 18, 2024

The Fall Guy

Many Aussies will probably remember the commotion earlier this year when the Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed due to filming on Ryan Gosling’s latest film. In 2024, we’ll be able to see the results of all that traffic!

The Fall Guy is an action-comedy starring Gosling as a past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself working on a film set as a stunt double. When the star goes missing he decides to investigate their disappearance.

As well as Gosling, The Fall Guy stars Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu and Hannah Waddingham.

Australian movie release date: February 29, 2024

Dune: Part Two

After being pushed from the schedule completely in 2023, many fans are eager to see the second half of Denis Villenueve’s epic Dune adaptation.

In Dune: Part Two, Paul and Chani unite along with the Freman and seek revenge on those who killed his family. All the regular stars from the first movie return along with notable additions, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

Australian movie release date: March 14, 2024

Inside Out 2

Image: Pixar

Nearly a decade after the first movie, Pixar is returning to one of its classic properties in 2024, with Inside Out 2.

A direct sequel to the first film, Inside Out 2 will follow Riley as she enters her teenage years. Not much else is known except that there will be some new emotions on board, which will no doubt be as relatable as the last group.

Australian movie release date: June 13, 2024

Of course, this is far from every new movie on the 2024 slate and we’ll be updating the list with more titles in the coming month. So keep checking back to see what other entertainment is on the horizon!

If you’d like to catch up on some of this year’s movies we have a running list going here.

