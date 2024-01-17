When and Where to Watch All of Us Strangers in Australia

Awards season is upon us, and that means we Aussies are finally seeing some of the acclaimed films that overseas countries have had for months. This week brings us a triple-whammy of awards-worthy films, with The Iron Claw, Priscilla, and All of Us Strangers hitting cinemas.

It’s the latter we’re here to talk about, though, so let’s give you the rundown on the moving drama that is All of Us Strangers.

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures/Disney)

Let’s start with the important stuff: when can you see this much-talked-about movie?

All of Us Strangers will release in cinemas exclusively on January 18.

It will eventually come to streaming services, and, given that this is a Searchlight Pictures film (a subsidiary of Disney), we’ll probably see it on Disney+ in a few months’ time. But if you can, we recommend checking this one out in a cinema.

What is All of Us Strangers?

All of Us Strangers is based on the book Strangers by Taichi Yamada. It blurs the lines between drama, romance and fantasy, crafting a story that is beautifully portrayed and achingly human.

Here’s how the plot is described in the synopsis:

One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbour Harry, which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents, appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.

If you’re not yet convinced, check out the trailer below:

The film has received plenty of buzz since its first screening at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2023, maintaining a 95 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes and being recognised at many an awards ceremony.

Who is in the cast?

Searchlight Pictures/Disney

The cast of All of Us Strangers is remarkably small, but intensely talented.

Andrew Scott (Fleabag) is in the lead as Adam, while Paul Mescal (Aftersun) plays his love interest, Harry. Adam’s parents are played by Claire Foy (The Crown) and Jamie Bell (Rocketman).

All of Us Strangers is written and directed by Andrew Haigh, who is known for his work on 45 Years, Lean on Pete and the TV series Looking.

