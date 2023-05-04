This Trailer for Dune 2 Lives up to the Hype

Australians had to wait for a lengthy delay to see Dune in 2021, and now we can take heart that the film’s abrupt ending will be resolved because Dune 2 is on the way, and we have our first look at the upcoming sequel.

Dune: A story in two parts

Director Denis Villeneuve always said his vision for Dune would take place over two parts.

Box office takings were shaky, to say the least, during the pandemic, which caused studios to err on the side of caution. Seeing as Dune was also released simultaneously on streaming in the U.S., it put the film’s box office profits in question.

But after a successful debut (and many Oscars), Warner Bros. and Legendary became fully committed to a Dune sequel.

This is only the beginning…



Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

What will Dune 2 be about?

Without spoiling anything (although the book has been out for over 50 years), there are a few indicators of where Dune: Part Two will go.

(Spoilers for Dune ahead.)

Dune will pick up where the first movie left off and cover the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel.

Where we left our characters in Dune, Paul Atreides and his mother Lady Jessica had escaped the slaughter of their family on Arrakis and were found by the Freman. One of the Freman warriors challenged the group’s decision to give Paul and Jessica sanctuary and ordered a ritualistic fight to the death – which Paul won.

The last we see of the group Paul has been united with the girl in his visions, Chani, and they look out over the sand dunes as the Freman ride the legendary sandworms.

Now we have a lot of unanswered questions. Will Jessica give birth to Duke Leto’s second child? Will the Freman be able to take back Arrakis from the Baron? Will Paul’s visions of death come true? We’ll have to wait and see in Dune Part 2.

The studio synopsis for the second part reveals this:

This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Filming began on the new Dune film in July 2022 with locations including Abu Dhabi, Budapest, Jordan and Italy.

Gaze upon the trailer

Six months prior to its release we have the first trailer for Dune Part Two.

The footage gives us a glimpse at the new characters, Florence Pugh – who absolutely serves as Princess Irulan – and Austin Butler – who is formidable with his new bald look as Feyd-Rautha.

We also see some sequences that appear to be in black and white, which is in contrast to the huge amount of orange on Arrakis. Story-wise we see teases of a face-off between Paul and Feyd-Rautha and the blossoming romance between Paul and Chani. Check it out for yourself:

Dune 2: Cast

Dune Part Two will be a mix of both old and new cast members.

Confirmed to return are the major players like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgaard, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Also confirmed are reports that Florence Pugh (Black Widow) is playing Princess Irulan Corrino in Dune Part Two and Elvis star Austin Butler will play Feyd-Rautha, aka the nephew of the villainous Baron Harkonnen.

No Time To Die star Léa Seydoux has also been tapped to play Lady Margot, a servant of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood and Christopher Walken is set to play Shaddam IV, who was responsible for sending Duke Leto and his family to Arrakis.

Denis Villeneuve is, of course, directing again and Aussie cinematographer Greig Fraser is also on board for the sequel.

When will Dune 2 be released?

Now we come to the complicated timeline of Dune 2’s release date.

Originally, Warner Bros slated the film for October 20, 2023. Then the studio delayed it by a few weeks to November 17, 2023.

In the most recent update, the studio has brought forward Dune: Part 2’s release date again and it’s now scheduled at a happy medium between those dates on November 3, 2023.

Given movies are released on Thursdays in Australia, you can expect Dune 2 to hit our cinemas on November 2, 2023.

One point of difference this time around is that Warner Bros. has said Dune 2 will only be given a theatrical release only. That means no HBO Max or simultaneous streaming debut, which is what Villeneuve originally intended.

Where can Australians see the first Dune?

Dune is available to buy or rent on digital platforms or you can also stream the movie on Netflix, Binge and through Foxtel Now.

We’ll keep you posted on any more news about Dune 2 in the coming months.