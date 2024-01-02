When is Priscilla Releasing in Australia?

It is awards season for films right now and that means we’re being treated to some of the finest films and performances Hollywood has to offer. One film that is getting a lot of buzz is the Presley biopic, Priscilla, which stars Australia’s own Jacob Elordi as Elvis. Unfortunately, in a similar manner to the other buzzy A24 hit The Iron Claw, Priscilla is yet to be released in Australian cinemas, but we have some news on exactly when and where you’ll be able to watch it.

Image: A24

Priscilla first debuted at the Venice Film Festival, followed by a wide release in the US in November and in the UK early January.

Aussies are forced to wait a little bit longer, but the upside is that there’s only a couple of weeks to go. Priscilla is set to release in Australia officially on January 18, 2024 in cinemas.

There are, however, some screenings happening earlier in select cities around the country, including at the Westpac Open Air cinema in Sydney on January 10. Check your local cinema’s showtimes to see if you can snag an advanced screening.

What is Priscilla about?

Coming right off the heels of Elvis, another biopic about the famous singer starring Austin Butler and directed by Baz Luhrmann, there may be some confusion around the plot of Priscilla.

Well, as the title suggests, this film explores the life of the famed Presleys from Priscilla’s point of view, showing the thrilling highs and lows of their marriage. The movie is actually based upon the memoir written by Priscilla Presley titled Elvis and Me.

What else should you know?

Another highlight of the upcoming Priscilla movie is the talent its employing.

The film is directed by Sofia Coppola with a cast led by Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Ari Cohen and Dagmara Domińczyk as Priscilla’s parents. Priscilla Presley herself is also credited as an executive producer on the movie.

The film is also scoring well with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, landing an 83% Fresh score from over 250 reviews. Spaeny has also been nominated for a Golden Globe award and is in talks for a potential Oscar nom.

One thing to note, however, is that the Presley biopic does not actually use any of Elvis’ music in its soundtrack. Instead, the French indie band Phoenix and Randall Poster helped to create the original music of the film.

All in all, it sounds like Priscilla is one film to definitely check out this awards season. Catch it from January 18 or earlier where available.

Lead Image Credit: A24