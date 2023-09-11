90-Minute Movies on Netflix That Are Perfect for a Quick Watch

Nowadays, TV series are getting shorter, and movies seem to keep on getting longer. Ninty-minute movies used to be the standard, but now they’re more often the exception.

When it comes to finding a short and sweet movie to watch, there are more than a few worth checking out. In fact, Netflix has a secret category code (81466194) dedicated entirely to movies under an hour and a half. If you want to watch some of the best 90-minute movies, here’s a list of suggestions on Netflix.

The best 90-minute movies on Netflix

Zombieland

If you’re looking for a quick and bloody post-apocalyptic banger, you can’t go past Zombieland.

A perfect balance of horror and comedy, Zombieland follows four unlikely heroes (played by Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) as they travel from Texas to Los Angeles amidst a zombie apocalypse.

Murder Mystery 2

Two comedy dynamos (Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston) come together in Murder Mystery 2, a sequel to the campy crime original that hit Netflix in 2019.

The second movie sees husband and wife team Nick and Audrey at the head of their own PI agency, which lands them at the centre of an international investigation. Murder Mystery 2 clocks in at 89 minutes, but if you’re doing a double feature, the first movie is not too much longer at 97 minutes.

Bastille Day

Action lovers can enjoy the 92-minute-long Bastille Day, which stars Idris Elba and Richard Madden. Elba stars as CIA Agent Sean Briar, who is in a race against the clock to find the real perpetrators behind a terrorist attack in Paris.

His House

His House is one of the best-rated films on Netflix, and that might, in part, be due to its short and sweet runtime.

His House follows a couple fleeing war-torn South Sudan but who struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town due to an evil lurking beneath the surface.

Unicorn Store

A hidden gem that also happens to be a 90-minute movie is Unicorn Store. The feel-good fantasy dramedy stars and is directed by Brie Larson, who plays Kit, a dreamer stuck in a rut in her life who is invited to fulfil her lifelong ambition of adopting a unicorn.

The Dark Tower

The Dark Tower stars Idris Elba as the Gunslinger who is hunting his nemesis, the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), in order to stop him from destroying the tower that supports all realities.

While the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s fantasy novels didn’t quite kick off a hit franchise as planned, it does make for a nice short hit of action and fantasy.

If you’re looking for something a little longer, you can check out our list of TV shows that are bingeable in a weekend.

