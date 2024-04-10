Joker Folie à Deux: Here’s Your First Sneak Peek at Gaga’s Harley Quinn Opposite Joaquin Phoenix

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Controversial as the original film may be, Joker’s second instalment, Joker: Folie à Deux, is well on its way, and fans of the beloved Harley Quinn are finally getting their first looks at Lady Gaga in the leading role opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Whether you’re completely clued in on the latest surrounding Joker 2, or you’re only just catching up now, here is a quick and simple rundown on the upcoming film, and what fans can expect from the – sure to be explosive – film.

April 10, 2014: We’re treated to our first glimpse of the film, and our first look at Joaquin Phoenix opposite Lady Gaga, with the arrival of a teaser trailer.

Tell me about Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux is the sequel to the 2019 film starring Joaquin Phoenix. We don’t know all that much about the storyline. But we do know that this film will feature the Joker’s leading lady, Harley Quinn.

IMDb simply lists the storyline for the film as, “Sequel to the film Joker from 2019”.

The title means ‘Madness for Two’ in French, so that gives some suggestion of where we’re going with this film. We also know Joker: Folie à Deuxs will be a musical, so get ready.

Who is starring in the film?

As mentioned, Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) has stepped into the role of Harley Quinn, and is joined by Joaquin Phoenix (Napoleon) who returns as ‘Joker’ Arthur Fleck. Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) also features in the film as Sophie Dumond, along with Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Catherine Keener (Get Out) and more.

Joker Folie à Deux: Do we have a trailer?

For a while now, all we’ve had is this teaser featuring animated versions of the starring actors dancing…

As of April 10, however, we officially have our first teaser trailer to obsess over. The clip takes us through the beginnings of the Joker and Harley Quinn relationship, and hints at some (no surprises, here) pretty violent turns ahead – all played out to a sweet little rendition of ‘What The World Needs Now’. Watch it below:

Back in 2023, we also got a glimpse of Lady Gaga in costume as Harley Quinn. As you can see, it’s a world away from Margot Robbie’s take, which we think is rather a good thing.

When will Joker: Folie à Deux release in Australia?

According to IMDb, the film is expected to release around October 4, 2024. The teaser trailer confirms an October release, so start preparing for Joker: Folie à Deux to hit screens later this year.

Where can I watch the 2019 Joker movie?

If you’d like to refresh your memory a little and check out the 2019 Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, you can find it streaming in Australia on Netflix, Stan, Prime Video and Binge.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: Warner Bros/Universal