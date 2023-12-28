When and Where Can You Watch The Iron Claw In Australia?

With movies well and truly coming out again post the Hollywood strikes there is an abundance of things to watch. However, in some cases, it feels like Australia has slipped back into the dark times when the U.S. received all the best movies months ahead of us. That’s certainly the case with the The Iron Claw.

The new A24 movie is picking up plenty of buzz now that it’s in cinemas overseas, which has left Aussies wondering, when can we enjoy this supposed wrestling masterpiece?

The good news is that there is a release date and we’re here to breakdown everything you need to know about The Iron Claw movie in Australia.

When is The Iron Claw being released in Australia?

Image: A24/Roadshow

While the wrestling biopic is already in cinemas in the U.S. (and picking up plenty of awards buzz), we’re yet to see it release down here.

We don’t have to wait for long, however, with Roadshow confirming that the official release date for The Iron Claw in Australia is January 18, 2024 in cinemas. Many local cinemas are also running preview screenings starting January 12 so keep an eye out for those if you want to catch the film a bit earlier.

What is The Iron Claw about?

The Iron Claw tells the true tale of the famed Von Erich brothers, who made a name for their family in the wrestling world back in the 1980s. As per the film’s official synopsis “Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

The movie comes at a time when interest in wrestling is at an all time high, thanks to the ongoing popularity of WWE and AEW, as well as fictional mainstream titles like Fighting With My Family, Glow and Heels.

Who is in the cast?

The cast is perhaps one of the biggest drawcards of The Iron Claw.

Starring as the Von Erich brothers is Zac Efron as Kevin, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry, Harris Dickinson as David and Stanley Simons as Mike. You can see why people are so excited for this one.

The Von Erich’s demanding father Fritz is played by Holt McCallany and his wife, Doris, is portrayed by Maura Tierney. Lily James also appears as Kevin’s love interest, Pam.

The film is directed by Sean Durkin whose previous work includes The Nest and Martha Marcy May Marlene.

The Iron Claw currently has an 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 160 reviews) and a 92% score with audiences, so this is one you don’t want to miss.

Be sure to check it out (when you can) from January 18! Read up on some of the other movies releasing in 2024 here.