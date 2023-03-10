Origin Is Offering Discounted NBN Plans and a Free Year of Paramount+

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Origin Broadband is sprucing up its NBN plans this month by throwing in a free year of Paramount+ and additional savings for new and existing Origin customers.

If you’ve been itching for an excuse to finally check out Yellowjackets, and want to save some extra cash in the process, you can sign up for any of Origin Broadband’s NBN plans using the widget below.

New Origin NBN customers still save $5 per month on their monthly internet bill for their first year with the internet provider if they sign up before this promotion expires on 14 April. So long as you stick things out for the full 12 months, you’re paying $60 less than you would otherwise, and you’re still getting that free year of access to streaming originals like 1923, Tulsa King and Halo.

If you’re an existing Origin Energy customer, you can also score an extra $10 per month off your internet bill for the first 12 months, in addition to this $5 per month discount. That works out to be $15 per month, so you’ll save $180 over the course of a year, plus the $89 or so that you’d otherwise be paying for a year of Paramount+.

If you’re looking to take advantage of this deal at the lowest price you can possibly get, then Origin Broadband’s NBN 25 plan is the way to go. While the slower typical evening speeds of 24Mpbs may make streaming anything in 4K quality a challenge, Paramount+ caps out at 1080p in Australia, so that might not be as much of a dealbreaker as it first seems.

Bundled with an Origin Energy connection, you’ll come away with an internet bill of $59 per month rather than the usual $74 per month for the first 12 months. Sign up for the Origin internet plan and nothing else, and you’ll pay $69 per month for your first year instead.

For those looking to share that free year of Paramount+ with a housemate or two, Origin Broadband’s NBN 50 plan might be a better fit. This plan gets you faster typical evening speeds of 49Mbps and upload speeds of up to 20Mpbs.

Choose to bundle this one with an Origin Energy plan, and you’re looking at a monthly internet bill of $69 per month for the first 12 months. That figure rises to $79 per month if you go it alone.

Those with bigger households or bandwidth requirements will be better served by the more expensive Origin Broadband plans. Still, we like the two above because the proportion of your bill covered by the discount is more meaningful than it is with the provider’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.