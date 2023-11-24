Origin’s NBN Bundle Is Back for Black Friday

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Origin Broadband might not be the cheapest or fastest NBN provider out there, but it does have some of the best bundling offers, letting you save on the cost of your internet connection while catching up on Paramount Plus streaming originals like Yellowjackets and NCIS: Sydney.

The gist is as follows. If you sign up for any of Origin’s NBN plans before December 14, you’ll score 25,000 Everyday Rewards points plus a 12-month subscription to Paramount Plus. On top of that, existing Origin Energy customers can bundle together their bills and nab an extra $10 per month off the price of their internet connection. That works out to be a fair chunk of change plus whatever you’d otherwise be paying for a year of Paramount Plus.

If you’ve been itching for an excuse to catch up on that second season of Strange New Worlds and want to save some extra cash in the process, you can sign up for any of Origin Broadband’s NBN plans using the widget below.

Those looking to take advantage of this deal at the lowest possible price should take a look at Origin Broadband’s Everyday NBN 25 plan. While this plan comes with slower typical evening speeds of 25Mpbs that may make streaming anything in 4K quality a challenge, Paramount Plus streams cap out at 1080p in Australia, so you aren’t missing out when it comes to that service specifically.

Bundled with an Origin Energy connection, you’re paying just $64 per month rather than the usual $74 per month for the first six months.

If you’re looking to share that free year of Paramount Plus with a housemate or two, Origin Broadband’s Experience NBN 50 plan might be a better bet. This plan gets you faster typical evening speeds of 50Mbps and upload speeds of up to 20Mpbs.

Choose to bundle this one with an Origin Energy bill, and you’re looking at a monthly internet bill of $74 per month for the first six months. That figure rises to $84 per month if you go it alone.

Those with bigger households or bandwidth requirements will be better served by the more expensive Origin Broadband plans. Still, we like the two above because the proportion of your bill covered by the discount is more meaningful than it is with the provider’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.