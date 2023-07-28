Origin’s Big NBN Bundle Will Get You Cheaper Internet and a Paramount Plus Subscription

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Origin Broadband is still one of Australia’s best providers when it comes to bundled NBN deals, letting you save on the cost of your internet connection while catching up on streaming originals like Yellowstone and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The gist is this. If you sign up for any of Origin’s NBN plans before September 6, you’ll get a flat $5 discount on your monthly bill for the first twelve months. You’ll also get a free 12-month subscription to Paramount Plus.

If you’ve been itching for an excuse to catch up on that second season of Yellowjackets and want to save some extra cash in the process, you can sign up for any of Origin Broadband’s NBN plans using the widget below.

Existing Origin Energy customers who bundle together their bills score an extra $10 per month off the price of their internet connection. Combined with the time-limited promotion, that works out to be $180 of savings over the course of a year, plus the $89 or so that you’d otherwise be paying for a year of Paramount Plus.

If you aren’t up to flirting around on your current power provider, you’ll still save $5 per month for your first year. So long as you stick things out for the full 12 months, you’re paying $60 less than you would otherwise and you’re still getting that free year of access to streaming originals like 1923, Tulsa King and Halo.

Those looking to take advantage of this deal at the lowest possible price are going to want to look at Origin Broadband’s Everyday NBN 25 plan. While this plan comes with a slower

typical evening speed of 25Mpbs that may make streaming anything in 4K quality a challenge, Paramount Plus streams cap out at 1080p in Australia, so you aren’t missing out.

Sign up for the plan and nothing else, and you’ll pay $69 per month for your first year. Bundled with an Origin Energy connection, you’re looking at an internet bill of $59 per month rather than the usual $74 per month for the first 12 months.

For those looking to share that free year of Paramount Plus with a housemate or two, Origin Broadband’s Experience NBN 50 plan might be a better bet. This plan gets you faster typical evening speeds of 50Mbps and upload speeds of up to 16Mpbs.

Choose to bundle this one with an Origin Energy bill and you’re looking at a monthly internet bill of $69 per month for the first 12 months. That figure rises to $79 per month if you go it alone.

Those with bigger households or bandwidth requirements will be better served by the more expensive Origin Broadband plans. Still, we like the two above because the proportion of your bill covered by the discount is more meaningful than it is with the provider’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.