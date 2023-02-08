These Are the Best NBN 50 Deals Available in Australia Right Now

NBN 50 plans tend to be the Goldilocks option when it comes to Australian internet, balancing speed and value. You get a big speed boost when compared to the bad old days of ADSL, and the monthly bill is a bit more palatable than an NBN 100 plan. For many, they’re just right.

As it stands, $70 per month is about the average for a full-price NBN 50 plan, and discounts can bring it even lower. In some cases, you can spend less than $55 per month. With that in mind, we’re going to look at some of the best NBN 50 deals around right now.

Dodo is currently one of the cheapest options when it comes to NBN 50 plans. You’ll pay $53.85 per month for your first six months, and $75 per month thereafter. If you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month if you also get your gas and electricity from Dodo.

Exetel is up next at $53.95 per month and $74.95 per month thereafter. One Exetel perk you won’t find anywhere else is five monthly speed boosts. These let you upgrade to NBN 100 for a single day up to five times per month, which could be useful if you need to download a large game but don’t normally need those kinds of speeds. Speed boosts are only available on FTTP, HFC, and FTTN connection types.

SpinTel’s NBN 50 plan is a no-frills affair that’s cheaper in the longer run. You’re looking at $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. $64.95 is about as cheap as full-price NBN 50 plans get.

If you’re looking for a provider that you can try before you buy, you might want to consider Tangerine thanks to its risk-free 14-day trial. You can leave anytime during your first two weeks and get your plan fees refunded.

Note that you can’t get a refund for your modem if you buy one through Tangerine, but it will work with any other NBN provider. On Tangerine, you’ll pay $54.90 per month for the first six months and $69.90 per month thereafter.

These plans are all contract-free, so you can leave when your discount expires and swap to another discounted plan. Changing providers every six months is the best option for keeping your NBN bill as low as possible.

Promotional discounts aren’t your only option for saving money. Telstra is far from cheap, but it currently has a whole lot of value adds. If you sign up for its NBN 50 plan – $85 per month for your first six months and $95 per month thereafter – you’ll get a whole year of Kayo Basic for free, two months of Binge standard, three months of Apple TV+, and four months of Spotify Premium. Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, but you’ll need to return your modem if you leave in your first two years.

Or if you’re keen to try Telstra’s budget brand Belong, you’ll nab $80 of mobile credit. That’s enough for three months of mobile service on Belong’s $25 SIM-only plan. Meanwhile, Belong’s NBN 50 plan is billed at $75 per month. Both Belong NBN and mobile plans are contract-free. You also don’t have to keep both services – if you decide you want to ditch your mobile plan but keep your NBN with Belong, that’s fine.

