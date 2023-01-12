Here Are the Best NBN 100 Plans For Under $80 per Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to the NBN, sometimes all you want is to save money. Even on faster speed tiers like NBN 100, this is still achievable. You don’t need to sign up for a plan where you’ll pay $100 per month, if not more.

There are plenty of providers offering NBN 100 plans for under $80 per month, but in many cases, this is because of timed discounts. You’ll save for your first six months with the provider, but your bill could exceed $80 after the promo period is over. These plans tend to be contract-free, however, so you can always swap to a different provider when your discount expires.

As a rule, swapping NBN providers every six months is the best way to keep your price as low as possible.

NBN 100 plans under $80 per month

Out of the above list, these are our top choices.

Tangerine is currently running a rather generous summer offer. You’ll save $27 per month on your first six months with its NBN 100 plan, bringing it down to $62.90 per month. That’s cheaper than a lot of NBN 50 plans. After your first six months are up, you’ll pay $89.90 per month. While that is quite a bit steeper, Tangerine’s NBN plans are all contract-free, so you can always leave when the discount expires. This deal runs until the end of January.

Tangerine also has a 14-day trial period. If you’re not happy within your first fortnight, Tangerine will give you a full refund of your plan fees. You won’t get a refund if you buy a modem through Tangerine, but all the modems it sells are unlocked.

Dodo is a little more expensive, in the short term, but cheaper after the discount period. You’ll pay $63.85 per month for your first 12 months, and $85 per month thereafter. This offer runs until January 19. If you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month by also getting your gas and electricity from Dodo.

Exetel is another great option for an NBN 100 plan under $80 per month. You’ll pay $64.95 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s a pretty good deal, considering Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. That means you should never encounter congestion. You’ll need to use the promo code WOEX2223 to get this deal. It also runs until January 19.

Exetel also gives customers five free speed boost days per month. This means you can swap over to an NBN 250 plan for the day if you’re downloading a large file like a new release game, for example. These are only available to those on FTTP and HFC connections, however.

Kogan doesn’t have any discounts right now, but charges a flat $78.90 per month for its NBN 100 plan. It’s contract-free and not a bad option if you’re trying to avoid changing providers on the reg. Kogan reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

If you need a new modem but don’t want to work out for one, iPrimus will currently give you one at no cost with its NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $80 per month for your first six months, and $90 per month thereafter. This deal runs until the end of February.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.