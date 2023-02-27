Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in March

The shortest month of the year is over and we’re moving into another huge month of streaming in March.
March is such a big month for movies and shows that I’m respectfully going to ask no one to speak to me until it’s over. The second season of Shadow and Bone is hitting Netflix, we’re staring down the final season of Succession on Binge, Ted Lasso is back on Apple TV+ (after far too long a wait), a new season of Yellowjackets is hitting Paramount+ and The Mandalorian Season 3 is landing on Disney+.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in March 2023.
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in March?
March 1
- Cheat
- Wrong Side of the Tracks – Season 2
- Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me
- Babyteeth
- The Mule
March 2
- Masameer County – Season 2
- Sex/Life – Season 2
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Season 2
- Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
- Karate Sheep
March 3
- Next in Fashion – Season 2
- Love at First Kiss
March 4
- Divorce Attorney Shin
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
March 6
- Ridley Jones – Season 5
March 7
- Outlander – Season 6
March 8
- Faraway
- MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
March 9
- You – Season 4, Part 2
- Nope
March 10
- The Glory – Part 2
- Rana Naidu
- Outlast
- Have a nice day!
- Luther: The Fallen Sun
March 14
- Ariyoshi Assists
- Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
March 15
- The Law of the Jungle
- Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
March 16
- Shadow and Bone – Season 2
- Still Time
March 17
- Sky High: The Series
- Dance 100
- Maestro in Blue
- In His Shadow
- Noise
- The Magician’s Elephant
March 20
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 7
March 21
- We Lost Our Human
- Elvis
March 22
- Invisible City – Season 2
- The Kingdom – Season 2
- Waco: American Apocalypse
March 23
- The Night Agent
- Johnny
March 24
- Love is Blind – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
March 28
- Mae Martin: SAP
March 29
- Wellmania
- Unseen
- Emergency: NYC
March 30
- Unstable
- Riverdale – Season 7
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
- Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
March 31
- Copycat Killer
- Kill Boksoon
- Murder Mystery 2
What’s streaming on Stan in March?
March 1
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- In The Valley of Elah
- Jamie Cooks Christmas
- The Good Doctor – Season 5
- Shaun The Sheep – Farmageddon
- The Dry
March 2
- Secret Name
- Promising Young Woman
- Penguin Bloom
March 3
- Your Honor – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Bel Air – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- BMF – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Poker Face – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Party Down – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Walker – Season 3, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 2, Episodes 1-6
- Drag Race Belgique (Belgium) – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
March 4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 15, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 15, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Partly Cloudy With Sunny Spells
- The Courier
March 5
- The Goya Murders
- Rams (2020)
March 6
- YOLO: Silver Destiny – Season 2, Episode 8
- Dawn of the Dolphins – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Circus – Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Sverige (Sweden) – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Sverige (Sweden) Untucked – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Tralala
March 7
- Godfather of Harlem – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher
March 8
- Almost Legends
- The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Industry
March 9
- Attacking Life
- Ordinary Justice
March 11
- Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
March 12
- Revealed: Trafficked
- The Bribe of Heaven
- Anne – Season 1
March 13
- Shazam!
- Rough Night
March 15
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
March 16
- Chandon Pictures – Season 1-2
- Everything’s Gonna Be Alright
March 17
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
March 18
- Lost Illusions
March 19
- Gasland
March 20
- Lucky Hank – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Rams (2015)
March 22
- The French Kissers
March 23
- Stories We Tell
- Charmed (2018) – Season 4
March 24
- FBI – Seasons 1-5
March 25
- Father of M Children
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Grown Ups 2
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
March 26
- Elena
March 27
- A Five Star Life
March 28
- Paris-Manhattan
March 29
- Tulpan
March 30
- The Women on the 6th Floor
March 31
- The Croods Family Tree – Season 2, Episodes 7-13
- Lancaster
What’s streaming on Disney+ in March?
March 1
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- True Lies – Season 1
- Virgin: The Series – Season 1
March 3
- The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse
- Finding Michael
- New Year’s Eve
- Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship
March 6
- History of the World – Part II
March 8
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Mpower – Season 1
- Will Trent
- The Cry of the Butterflies – Season 1
- Air Crash Investigation – Season 22
- Still Missing Morgan – Season 1
March 10
- Chang Can Dunk
- Unprisoned – Season 1
- The Nightingale of Bursa
- Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
- Killer Under the Bed
March 11
- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise – Season 1
March 15
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Season 2
- Where is Private Dulaney – Season 1
- Wedding Agreement the series – Season 1
- Doogie Howser M.D. – Season 1-4
March 17
- Boston Strangler
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman
March 22
- SuperKitties – Season 1
March 24
- Up Here – Season 1
March 29
- The Watchful Eye – Season 1
- The King of TV – Seasons 1-2
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Season 2
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 1
March 31
- Doogie Kamealoha M.D. – Season 2
- Rye Lane
What’s streaming on Binge in March?
March 1
- Buffering – Season 2
- The Winchesters – Season 1, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons – Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Jeopardy! – Season 38 (Daily episodes)
- Mary Berry’s Cook & Share – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 17, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Challenge – Season 38, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
- The Librarians – Season 3-4
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 8
- Police Ten 7 – Season 26
- Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 194 (daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 167 (daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10868 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9567 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6641 (daily episodes)
- Monster in Law
- Lost Illusions
- Wanderlust
- Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
March 2
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Serving the Hamptons – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Kung Fu – Season 3, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 7, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Ex On The Beach (US) – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- 60 Days In – Season 7
- Spyders – Season 3, Episodes 1-7
- Homicide with Ron Iddles – Season 1
- Colosseum – Season 1
- The 50 Greatest – Seasons 1-2
- Escape To The Chateau: Make Do & Mend – Season 2
- If I Should Die – Season 1
- 47 Ronin
- School Spirits
- The Bribe of Heaven
March 3
- Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 14, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Snowfall – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line 2023 – Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Wolf – Seasons 1-2
- House Hunters Renovation – Season 16
- MTV Cribs – Season 19
- Scoob!
- Breathe
- A Little Chaos
- Falling for Figaro
- The Glass Bottom Boat
March 4
- Beyond Paradise – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Siesta Key – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Life Below Zero: Canada – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Live at the Metro Theatre – Gotye
- A United Kingdom
- Mary Shelley
- High Society
- Space Dogs
- Murder Party
March 5
- So Freakin Cheap – Season 1, finale
- Hotel Portofino – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great North – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- S.W.A.T – Season 6, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Bad Teacher
- Something to Talk About
- Almost Legends
March 6
- The Last of Us – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 7 Finale
- Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- East New York – Season 1, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I. – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- American Pickers: Best Of – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiance – Season 9, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
March 7
- Rain Dogs – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Perry Mason – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 7 finale
- Below Deck – Season 10, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Too Large – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Dr Pimple Popper – Season 4, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Mom Girls’ Night In – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Summer House – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Law & Order SVU – Season 10
March 8
- Molly of Denali – Season 2, Episodes 9-14
March 9
- Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
- Bullet Train
- Nope
March 10
- Top Chef – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Gunpowder – Season 1
March 11
- Don’t Forget the Lyrics USA – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Partly Cloudy with Sunny Spells
- Secret Name
- Ordinary Justice
March 12
- The Jerk
- Smokey and the Bandit II
March 13
- Deliciousness – Season 3
- Love It or List It – Seasons 7 & 9
- Too Hot For TV Presented by Jerry Springer – Season 1
- Foxes: Their Secret World – Season 1
- Tralala
March 14
- Better – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Blowing LA – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Grimm – Seasons 1-6
- All American: Homecoming – Season 2, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Nicholas and Alexandra – Season 1
- Slim Aarons: The High Life
- Secrets of Salisbury Poisoning
- Millie Lies Low
March 15
- Gotham Knights – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Transformers: Earthspark – Season 1, Episodes 11-18
- The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Gameshow Killer
- Planet of Treasures – Season 1
- The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 1
- Classical Destinations: The Great Composers – Season 2
- Embarrassing Bodies – Season 5
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 9
- The Trojan Horse: On the Trail of a Myth
- Jane
March 16
- Salvage Kings – Season 3
- The Adventures of Lano & Woodley – Seasons 1-2
- Portrait Artist of the Year – Season 5
- House Hunters Renovation – Season 15
- Hampton Court: Behind Closed Doors – Season 2
- Crash Test Mummies & Daddies – Season 1
- Super Fast Falcons
- The Rhone – From the Swiss Alps to the Camargue
- The Art of Love
March 17
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 20 (new episodes weekly)
- That Girl Lay Lay – Season 1
- Secrets of the Lost Liners – Season 1
- Rust Valley Restorers – Season 5
- Deadliest Kids – Season 1
- Andy Barker, P.I. – Season 1
- 999: What’s Your Emergency – Season 5
March 18
- Ultimate Critical Review – Green Day
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Suzanne
March 20
- 90 Day Fiance: Happily Every After: Strikes Back! – Season 5
- Ross Kemp: Extreme World – Season 1
- Up Close and Personal – Genesis
- Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon
March 21
- The Mindy Project – Seasons 1-6
- London: 2000 Years of History – Season 1
- Bubble Guppies – Season 6, Episodes 21-26
- Broadchurch – Seasons 2-3
- Come Dine With Me: The Professionals – Season 1
- Inside – Pink Floyd
- Elvis
March 22
- Sanditon – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The First 48 – Season 25
- Police Ten 7 – Season 14
- Spyders – Season 3, Episodes 8-20
- Big Easy Motors – Season 1
- Trail Towns – Season 1
- Big Wave Project II
- No Name on the Bullet
March 23
- The Tunnel – Seasons 1-2
- First Responders – Season 1
- Good Bones Risky Business – Season 1
- Uncool with Alexa Bliss – Season 1
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 10
- The Supervet – Season 5
- The Lost Film of Nuremberg
March 24
- 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back! – Season 4
- One Born Every Minute UK – Season 8
- Tom Kerridge’s Sunday Lunch – Season 1
- Owls: Behind the Magic
- Super Powered Eagles
March 25
- From Stress to Happiness
- Pompo: The Cinephile (English Dubbed)
March 27
- Succession – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Paw Patrol – Season 9, Episode 12-17
- 24 Hour Baby Hospital – Season 1
- The Missing Files: The Secrets of the Milly Dowler Case – Season 1
- The Doors – Total Rock Review
- Linoleum
March 28
- Rise of the Billionaires – Season 1
- Mumfie – Season 1, Episode 153-178
- Bondi Vet – Season 7
- History’s Crazy Rich Ancients – Season 1
- Time Team – Seasons 18-20
- China’s Lost Pyramids
- Mysterious Saudi Arabia
- Out of the Blue
- All My Friends Hate Me
March 29
- Paramedics: Emergency Response – Season 1
- Backroad Truckers – Season 2
- Unseen Time Team Specials – Seasons 1-2
- Mauthausen: Camp of No Return
- Easyjet: Inside the Cockpit – Season 1
- Manhunt: The Wests – Season 1
- Murder: First on the Scene – Season 1
March 30
- FBI – Seasons 1-2
- Jane Fonda: In Five Acts
- Super Squirrels
- The Secret Life of 4, 5, and 6 Years Olds – Season 1
- The Easiest Cooking Show Ever! – Season 1
- Cooking with the Stars – Season 1
- Bodies, Bodies, Bodies
- A Taste of Hunger
- The Invitation
March 31
- 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 6
- Masterchef: The Professionals – Season 15
- House Hunters Renovation – Season 14
- Walking Britain’s Lost Railways – Season 2
- Children of the Sun – Season 1
- The Deadman’s Curse – Season 1
- Beast
What’s streaming on Prime Video in March?
March 3
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Coach Prime
- Men
March 5
- White Elephant
March 9
- The Invitiation
- Hugh Van Cuylenburg: G.E.M
March 10
- Wrath of Man
March 12
- Mr. Mercedes – Seasons 1-3
March 15
- The O.C. – Seasons 1-4
March 17
- Swarm
- Class of ’07
March 19
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
March 22
- Neighbours – Season 20, Part 1
March 24
- Perfect Addiction
- Dave Hughes: Ridiculous
- Fortress 2
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Miss Congeniality
March 30
- Bodies, Bodies, Bodies
March 31
- The Power
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in March?
March 2
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
March 4
- The Real Friends of WeHo (new episodes weekly)
March 9
- Corpo Libero (The Gymnasts) (new episodes weekly)
- The Challenge: World Championship (new episodes weekly)
March 10
- School Spirits – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
March 11
- Transformers: EarthSpark – Season 1B
March 14
- The Journey: Andrea Bocelli
March 17
- Unwelcome
March 24
- Quattordici Giorni (14 Days)
- Yellowjackets – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
March 27
- Rabbit Hole – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in March?
March 3
- The Problem with Jon Stewart – Season 2B
March 15
- Ted Lasso – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
March 17
- Extrapolations
March 24
- My Kind of Country
March 29
- The Big Door Prize
March 31
- Eva the Owlet
- Tetris
