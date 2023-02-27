Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in March

The shortest month of the year is over and we’re moving into another huge month of streaming in March.

March is such a big month for movies and shows that I’m respectfully going to ask no one to speak to me until it’s over. The second season of Shadow and Bone is hitting Netflix, we’re staring down the final season of Succession on Binge, Ted Lasso is back on Apple TV+ (after far too long a wait), a new season of Yellowjackets is hitting Paramount+ and The Mandalorian Season 3 is landing on Disney+.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in March 2023.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in March?

March 1

Cheat

Wrong Side of the Tracks – Season 2

Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me

Babyteeth

The Mule

March 2

Masameer County – Season 2

Sex/Life – Season 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Season 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Karate Sheep

March 3

Next in Fashion – Season 2

Love at First Kiss

March 4

Divorce Attorney Shin

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

March 6

Ridley Jones – Season 5

March 7

Outlander – Season 6

March 8

Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

March 9

You – Season 4, Part 2

Nope

March 10

The Glory – Part 2

Rana Naidu

Outlast

Have a nice day!

Luther: The Fallen Sun

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

March 15

The Law of the Jungle

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

March 16

Shadow and Bone – Season 2

Still Time

March 17

Sky High: The Series

Dance 100

Maestro in Blue

In His Shadow

Noise

The Magician’s Elephant

March 20

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

Elvis

March 22

Invisible City – Season 2

The Kingdom – Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

The Night Agent

Johnny

March 24

Love is Blind – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

March 28

Mae Martin: SAP

March 29

Wellmania

Unseen

Emergency: NYC

March 30

Unstable

Riverdale – Season 7

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

March 31

Copycat Killer

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2

What’s streaming on Stan in March?

March 1

Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

In The Valley of Elah

Jamie Cooks Christmas

The Good Doctor – Season 5

Shaun The Sheep – Farmageddon

The Dry

March 2

Secret Name

Promising Young Woman

Penguin Bloom

March 3

Your Honor – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Bel Air – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

BMF – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Poker Face – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Party Down – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Walker – Season 3, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 2, Episodes 1-6

Drag Race Belgique (Belgium) – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

March 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 15, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 15, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Partly Cloudy With Sunny Spells

The Courier

March 5

The Goya Murders

Rams (2020)

March 6

YOLO: Silver Destiny – Season 2, Episode 8

Dawn of the Dolphins – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Circus – Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Sverige (Sweden) – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Sverige (Sweden) Untucked – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Tralala

March 7

Godfather of Harlem – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher

March 8

Almost Legends

The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Industry

March 9

Attacking Life

Ordinary Justice

March 11

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle

March 12

Revealed: Trafficked

The Bribe of Heaven

Anne – Season 1

March 13

Shazam!

Rough Night

March 15

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

March 16

Chandon Pictures – Season 1-2

Everything’s Gonna Be Alright

March 17

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

March 18

Lost Illusions

March 19

Gasland

March 20

Lucky Hank – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Rams (2015)

March 22

The French Kissers

March 23

Stories We Tell

Charmed (2018) – Season 4

March 24

FBI – Seasons 1-5

March 25

Father of M Children

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

March 26

Elena

March 27

A Five Star Life

March 28

Paris-Manhattan

March 29

Tulpan

March 30

The Women on the 6th Floor

March 31

The Croods Family Tree – Season 2, Episodes 7-13

Lancaster

What’s streaming on Disney+ in March?

March 1

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

True Lies – Season 1

Virgin: The Series – Season 1

March 3

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse

Finding Michael

New Year’s Eve

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

March 6

History of the World – Part II

March 8

The Banshees of Inisherin

Mpower – Season 1

Will Trent

The Cry of the Butterflies – Season 1

Air Crash Investigation – Season 22

Still Missing Morgan – Season 1

March 10

Chang Can Dunk

Unprisoned – Season 1

The Nightingale of Bursa

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Killer Under the Bed

March 11

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise – Season 1

March 15

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Season 2

Where is Private Dulaney – Season 1

Wedding Agreement the series – Season 1

Doogie Howser M.D. – Season 1-4

March 17

Boston Strangler

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman

March 22

SuperKitties – Season 1

March 24

Up Here – Season 1

March 29

The Watchful Eye – Season 1

The King of TV – Seasons 1-2

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Season 2

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 1

March 31

Doogie Kamealoha M.D. – Season 2

Rye Lane

What’s streaming on Binge in March?

March 1

Buffering – Season 2

The Winchesters – Season 1, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons – Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Jeopardy! – Season 38 (Daily episodes)

Mary Berry’s Cook & Share – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox Australia – Season 17, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Challenge – Season 38, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

The Librarians – Season 3-4

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 8

Police Ten 7 – Season 26

Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 194 (daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 167 (daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episode 10868 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9567 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6641 (daily episodes)

Monster in Law

Lost Illusions

Wanderlust

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle

March 2

Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Serving the Hamptons – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Kung Fu – Season 3, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 7, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Ex On The Beach (US) – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

60 Days In – Season 7

Spyders – Season 3, Episodes 1-7

Homicide with Ron Iddles – Season 1

Colosseum – Season 1

The 50 Greatest – Seasons 1-2

Escape To The Chateau: Make Do & Mend – Season 2

If I Should Die – Season 1

47 Ronin

School Spirits

The Bribe of Heaven

March 3

Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 14, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Snowfall – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line 2023 – Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Wolf – Seasons 1-2

House Hunters Renovation – Season 16

MTV Cribs – Season 19

Scoob!

Breathe

A Little Chaos

Falling for Figaro

The Glass Bottom Boat

March 4

Beyond Paradise – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Siesta Key – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Life Below Zero: Canada – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Live at the Metro Theatre – Gotye

A United Kingdom

Mary Shelley

High Society

Space Dogs

Murder Party

March 5

So Freakin Cheap – Season 1, finale

Hotel Portofino – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Great North – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

S.W.A.T – Season 6, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Bad Teacher

Something to Talk About

Almost Legends

March 6

The Last of Us – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 7 Finale

Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

East New York – Season 1, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I. – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

American Pickers: Best Of – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiance – Season 9, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

March 7

Rain Dogs – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Perry Mason – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 7 finale

Below Deck – Season 10, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Too Large – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Dr Pimple Popper – Season 4, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Mom Girls’ Night In – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Summer House – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Law & Order SVU – Season 10

March 8

Molly of Denali – Season 2, Episodes 9-14

March 9

Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Bullet Train

Nope

March 10

Top Chef – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Gunpowder – Season 1

March 11

Don’t Forget the Lyrics USA – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Partly Cloudy with Sunny Spells

Secret Name

Ordinary Justice

March 12

The Jerk

Smokey and the Bandit II

March 13

Deliciousness – Season 3

Love It or List It – Seasons 7 & 9

Too Hot For TV Presented by Jerry Springer – Season 1

Foxes: Their Secret World – Season 1

Tralala

March 14

Better – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Blowing LA – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Grimm – Seasons 1-6

All American: Homecoming – Season 2, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Nicholas and Alexandra – Season 1

Slim Aarons: The High Life

Secrets of Salisbury Poisoning

Millie Lies Low

March 15

Gotham Knights – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Transformers: Earthspark – Season 1, Episodes 11-18

The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Gameshow Killer

Planet of Treasures – Season 1

The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 1

Classical Destinations: The Great Composers – Season 2

Embarrassing Bodies – Season 5

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 9

The Trojan Horse: On the Trail of a Myth

Jane

March 16

Salvage Kings – Season 3

The Adventures of Lano & Woodley – Seasons 1-2

Portrait Artist of the Year – Season 5

House Hunters Renovation – Season 15

Hampton Court: Behind Closed Doors – Season 2

Crash Test Mummies & Daddies – Season 1

Super Fast Falcons

The Rhone – From the Swiss Alps to the Camargue

The Art of Love

March 17

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 20 (new episodes weekly)

That Girl Lay Lay – Season 1

Secrets of the Lost Liners – Season 1

Rust Valley Restorers – Season 5

Deadliest Kids – Season 1

Andy Barker, P.I. – Season 1

999: What’s Your Emergency – Season 5

March 18

Ultimate Critical Review – Green Day

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Suzanne

March 20

90 Day Fiance: Happily Every After: Strikes Back! – Season 5

Ross Kemp: Extreme World – Season 1

Up Close and Personal – Genesis

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

March 21

The Mindy Project – Seasons 1-6

London: 2000 Years of History – Season 1

Bubble Guppies – Season 6, Episodes 21-26

Broadchurch – Seasons 2-3

Come Dine With Me: The Professionals – Season 1

Inside – Pink Floyd

Elvis

March 22

Sanditon – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The First 48 – Season 25

Police Ten 7 – Season 14

Spyders – Season 3, Episodes 8-20

Big Easy Motors – Season 1

Trail Towns – Season 1

Big Wave Project II

No Name on the Bullet

March 23

The Tunnel – Seasons 1-2

First Responders – Season 1

Good Bones Risky Business – Season 1

Uncool with Alexa Bliss – Season 1

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 10

The Supervet – Season 5

The Lost Film of Nuremberg

March 24

90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back! – Season 4

One Born Every Minute UK – Season 8

Tom Kerridge’s Sunday Lunch – Season 1

Owls: Behind the Magic

Super Powered Eagles

March 25

From Stress to Happiness

Pompo: The Cinephile (English Dubbed)

March 27

Succession – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Paw Patrol – Season 9, Episode 12-17

24 Hour Baby Hospital – Season 1

The Missing Files: The Secrets of the Milly Dowler Case – Season 1

The Doors – Total Rock Review

Linoleum

March 28

Rise of the Billionaires – Season 1

Mumfie – Season 1, Episode 153-178

Bondi Vet – Season 7

History’s Crazy Rich Ancients – Season 1

Time Team – Seasons 18-20

China’s Lost Pyramids

Mysterious Saudi Arabia

Out of the Blue

All My Friends Hate Me

March 29

Paramedics: Emergency Response – Season 1

Backroad Truckers – Season 2

Unseen Time Team Specials – Seasons 1-2

Mauthausen: Camp of No Return

Easyjet: Inside the Cockpit – Season 1

Manhunt: The Wests – Season 1

Murder: First on the Scene – Season 1

March 30

FBI – Seasons 1-2

Jane Fonda: In Five Acts

Super Squirrels

The Secret Life of 4, 5, and 6 Years Olds – Season 1

The Easiest Cooking Show Ever! – Season 1

Cooking with the Stars – Season 1

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

A Taste of Hunger

The Invitation

March 31

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 6

Masterchef: The Professionals – Season 15

House Hunters Renovation – Season 14

Walking Britain’s Lost Railways – Season 2

Children of the Sun – Season 1

The Deadman’s Curse – Season 1

Beast

What’s streaming on Prime Video in March?

March 3

Daisy Jones and the Six

Coach Prime

Men

March 5

White Elephant

March 9

The Invitiation

Hugh Van Cuylenburg: G.E.M

March 10

Wrath of Man

March 12

Mr. Mercedes – Seasons 1-3

March 15

The O.C. – Seasons 1-4

March 17

Swarm

Class of ’07

March 19

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

March 22

Neighbours – Season 20, Part 1

March 24

Perfect Addiction

Dave Hughes: Ridiculous

Fortress 2

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Miss Congeniality

March 30

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

March 31

The Power

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in March?

March 2

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

March 4

The Real Friends of WeHo (new episodes weekly)

March 9

Corpo Libero (The Gymnasts) (new episodes weekly)

The Challenge: World Championship (new episodes weekly)

March 10

School Spirits – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

March 11

Transformers: EarthSpark – Season 1B

March 14

The Journey: Andrea Bocelli

March 17

Unwelcome

March 24

Quattordici Giorni (14 Days)

Yellowjackets – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

March 27

Rabbit Hole – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in March?

March 3

The Problem with Jon Stewart – Season 2B

March 15

Ted Lasso – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

March 17

Extrapolations

March 24

My Kind of Country

March 29

The Big Door Prize

March 31

Eva the Owlet

Tetris

This article on March streaming releases has been updated since its original publish date.