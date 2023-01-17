Refresh Your Internet With the Cheapest NBN Plans Across Every Speed

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While everyone wants a fast NBN plan, you don’t necessarily need to pay a premium price to get that speed. If you’ve been meaning to refresh your internet connection and wouldn’t mind cutting down on your monthly bill as well, there are plenty of NBN providers out there who are offering NBN connections with top evening speeds for cheap.

If you’re looking to start the new year with a new NBN connection, these are the cheapest plans currently available in Australia across every speed tier.

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

An NBN 25 connection is pretty bare-bones when it comes to typical evening speeds, but it’s also relatively cheaper when compared to other NBN speed tiers. However, if you either live alone or with one other person, and your internet needs aren’t more complicated than “likes to stream Netflix”, an NBN 25 connection will get the job done.

In terms of the cheapest NBN 25 plans available, Spintel is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $44 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $49.95 per month thereafter. At full price, this is one of the cheapest plans in this tier, but the trade-off is that Spintel is reporting typical evening speeds of 20Mbps, which is a bit slower than some of the other NBN 25 plans.

After that, Tangerine‘s NBN 25 plan has been discounted to $44.90 per month for the first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 25Mbps, so you can expect a congestion-free connection.

Exetel also has typical evening speeds of 25Mbps, but is a bit more expensive than Tangerine. With this provider, you’ll pay $53.95 per month for the first six months before increasing to $64.95 per month ongoing.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

If you’ll have a few people sharing your internet connection at any given time and/or have more demanding needs when it comes to being online (like gaming), an NBN 50 connection is a reasonable option.

Spintel has one of the best all-around value NBN 50 plans. You’ll pay $54 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, it’s still one of the cheapest NBN 50 plans going.

Exetel does have a slightly cheaper deal going, where you’ll pay $53.95 per month for the first six months, then $69.95 per month after the discount period ends.

Tangerine is also offering an NBN 50 plan that’ll set you back $54.90 per month for the first six months, then $69.90 per month thereafter.

Spintel, Exetel and Tangerine are all reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

While Dodo is running a deal that technically gives it the cheapest NBN 50 plan at $53.85 per month, this offer only lasts for the first six months of your connection before jumping up to $75 per month. While it starts cheap, you’ll be paying a bit more in the long run.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan going at $62.90 per month for the first six months, and then $89.90 per month once this discount period ends. However, Tangerine is reporting speeds of up to 92Mbps

Next up is Dodo, which is currently running an offer for new customers where they’ll pay $63.85 per month for the six months of their connection. After this discount period ends, the monthly cost of Dodo’s NBN 100 plan jumps up to $85 per month. This offer is available until 19 January.

While Dodo’s discount price is a tad more expensive than Tangerine’s, its full price cost is cheaper. Dodo is also reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps.

If you want a fast NBN 100 plan, Exetel is currently reporting congestion-free evening speeds of 100Mbps. You’ll pay $64.95 per month for the first six months you’re with Exetel, and then $84.95 per month thereafter. This offer is only available until 19 January, and you’ll need to use the promo code WOEX2223.

Spintel has an NBN 100 offer that’s a bit more expensive than Exetel’s at $69 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter. Spintel also has a typical evening speed of 100Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

Before you sign up for an NBN 250 plan, you’ll need to make sure that you can actually connect to one in the first place. This speed tier is only available to customers with FTTP or HFC connections.

In terms of the cheapest NBN 250 plans, Tangerine‘s NBN 250 plan isn’t too shabby. With evening speeds of 205Mbps, you’ll pay $79.90 per month for the first six months and then $109.90 per month after the offer period ends.

Exetel has the next cheapest plan, and the price difference between it and Tangerine’s is quite large. Exetel is currently running an offering where the first six months of your connection will set you back $94.95 per month, and then $114.95 once the discount finishes. Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 225Mbps.

TPG does have a cheap discount offer going – $94.99 per month for the first six months – but its full price increase is fairly steep, jumping up to $124.99 per month.

If you want to keep your monthly internet bill under $100, Mate is offering an NBN 250 plan for $99 per month, with typical speeds of 208Mbps. While Mate isn’t offering any introductory deals like other internet providers, you can save yourself $10 off your monthly bill if you bundle in a mobile plan (which start from $20 per month).

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

If you want the fastest NBN speeds possible, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. The good news is that there are a fair few introductory deals available.

Similar to its NBN 250 plan, Tangerine has a solid deal available for first-time customers – $99.90 per month for the first six months, before increasing to $129.90 per month. However, the provider doesn’t currently have information available for its typical evening speeds in this connection tier.

TPG has a cheap entry price of $114.99 per month for the first six months, but once again has a fairly sharp price increase to $144.99 per month. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 450Mbps, which isn’t too shabby.

If you do want a faster NBN 1000 plan, Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. This plan will cost you $114.95 per month for your first six months, and then $139.95 per month thereafter – so its overall value is better than TPG’s in the long run. However, Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan has a monthly data cap of 3TB.