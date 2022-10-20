Your Ultimate Guide to Paramount+ in Australia

Just in case you weren’t signed up for enough streaming services, Australia now has Paramount+ to add to the mix. It brings with it a bunch of new movies and tv shows featuring some of Hollywood’s top talents.

While I can’t tell you why every streaming service needs a ‘+’ in its name, I can tell you more about Paramount+ and what you need to know about it in Australia.

What is Paramount+?

Like any streaming service, such as Netflix or Stan., Paramount+ is home to both new and exclusive content. The expansive library includes over 20,000 movies and TV shows.

Paramount+’s partnership deals include renowned brands such as Showtime, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, Sony Pictures Television and, of course, Paramount Pictures.

Paramount+ is a rebrand of the existing 10 All Access streaming service in Australia. This means all of the 10 All Access content and the new Paramount+ content has been rolled together into one service.

What is streaming on Paramount+?

So, what’s included in that extensive library of 20,000 titles?

While a full list would probably break this article we can point out some of the headlining movies and TV shows on Paramount+ including:

The Good Fight

Ghosts

NCIS

The Lord of the Rings

South Park

Avatar The Last Airbender

Top Gun

The Gilded Age

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Dexter

Scream

Evil

Twin Peaks

Broad City

The Dark Knight

You can check out a full list of titles here.

Australian originals on Paramount+

There’s a range of new and exclusive shows on Paramount+. The streaming service has invested in a slate of local drama offerings, including:

Five Bedrooms – Season 2

Spreadsheet

Last King of the Cross

6 Festivals

More Than This

International exclusives

Paramount+ also brings a range of exclusive international premieres with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Some notable inclusions are the Dexter revival, the Halo TV adaption and the new seasons of iCarly revival. Here’s some of what’s on offer now and what’s coming up:

The First Lady

Dexter: New Blood

iCarly

Infinite

The Gilded Age

Yellowjackets

Leonardo

American Rust

Two Weeks To Live

Coyote

Mayor of Kingstown

Everyone Is Doing Great

Anne Boleyn

Spy City

Monsterland

The Luminaries

The Harper House

Guilty Party

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Lioness

Halo

The Offer

Y:1883

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Stephen

Crossing Swords

Help

No Return

Line in the Sand

Ripley

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Four Hours at the Capitol

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

In the U.S., Paramount has a special deal to bring its theatrical releases (like A Quiet Place II and Mission Impossible 7) to its streaming service after a 45-day window. It seems this deal hasn’t been extended to the Australian streaming service just yet but we’ll keep you posted.

Sport on Paramount+

Paramount+ is also home to sport, including Australia’s A-League and W-League football competitions. As SBS reports, starting with the next season for both leagues, members of Paramount+ will have access to all games – which were previously housed on Fox Sports.

Additionally, as part of this arrangement, it has been confirmed that certain A-League games will be aired for free on Channel 10 and 10 Play on Demand on Saturday nights. One W-League game will be aired every Sunday on 10 Bold.

ViacomCBS is investing in Australian sport further with $100 million going towards securing the rights of soccer games. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Paramount+ and Ten have struck a deal with Football Australia that covers the next 3.5 years of selected soccer games.

This includes the Socceroos final round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the Asian Cups for women in 2022 and men in 2023, as well as the friendlies and qualifiers for both senior national teams.

Certain games must legally be broadcast on free-to-air due to anti-siphoning laws but it appears all other games will be streaming on Paramount+.

What devices can you use?

Paramount+ is available as an app on a number of devices.

According to the website this includes iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Fetch, Telstra TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV. It’s also available via web browser on your laptop or desktop computer.

Movies and shows will also be available to download for offline viewing so you’re not always chewing up your mobile data.

What is the price of Paramount+ in Australia?

You can subscribe to Paramount+ for $8.99 a month or choose an annual subscription for $89.99 (which rounds out to $7.49 a month). In comparison to other services like Netflix, Stan and Disney+, this makes Paramount+ one of the cheaper streaming options by a couple of dollars.

There’s also a 7 day free trial for new users. You can sign up here.

This article has been updated to include news of A-League, W-League and other soccer games moving across to Paramount+ and Network 10.