What to Watch in Australia This Weekend

It took a few years, but we now have an overabundance of streaming services in Australia. Each may have its pros and cons, but they all have good content, and keeping up with what to watch each week can be a challenge.

That’s where we come in. Each week, we’ll highlight the hottest movies and TV shows on Australian streaming services to help you plan your weekend binge-watch.

Here’s what’s grabbing our attention this week:

What to watch on Netflix Australia

With Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas you may be finding yourself in need of a Spidey rewatch. Thankfully, Tom Holland’s second Spider-Man film Far From Home is now on Netflix for your viewing pleasure.

The Christmas break was a busy one for Netflix so if you missed Don’t Look Up, The Witcher season 2, Cobra Kai season 4 or Emily in Paris season 2 you have those to catch up on.

What to watch on Stan

Everyone’s raving about Stan’s hot new original series The Tourist, which stars an equally hot Jamie Dornan as a man with amnesia stranded in the Australian outback. See what all the fuss is about by binging it on Stan this weekend.

What to watch on Disney+

Haven’t started The Book of Boba Fett yet? Get on it because this is one of the best Star Wars series around and episode 2 really speeds things up a notch.

The series dives into the life of Boba Fett, both before and after he escaped death at the jaws of the Sarlacc. It’s a fascinating look at one of the franchise’s most iconic characters.

What to watch on Binge

Harry Potter fans are in for an emotional rollercoaster with the 20th-anniversary reunion special Return to Hogwarts. All the main original cast members return to discuss their times making some of the most pivotal fantasy films in history.

Once you’re done crying over that you can prepare for the long-awaited return of HBO’s Euphoria, which airs next week. We’ve got a season one recap for you and all the details you need about season 2.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

George Clooney’s The Tender Bar is already picking up Oscar buzz thanks to its stellar story about J.R. Moehringer’s life, starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in the leading roles. Do you think it could win big awards this year?

Another film picking up awards attention is Nicole Kidman’s turn as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos. Check them out and see if the critics have it right.

What to watch on Paramount+

One of Australia’s favourite homegrown TV shows has debuted its third season. Five Bedrooms season 3 introduces a number of new couples onto the scene and sees the group deal with the perils of turning their house into a bed and breakfast.

What to see in cinemas in Australia

The New Year has brought us a whole lot of new movies, one of the major ones being House of Gucci. Lady Gaga and Adam Driver give awards-worthy performances in the new film based on the life of the Gucci family who built one of the largest fashion empires the world has ever seen.

The King’s Man, aka the Kingsman prequel, is out this week as well if you’re looking for some thrilling spy action set amongst World War I.

You can also catch these movies in theatres over the holidays:

The Matrix: Resurrections

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Licorice Pizza

Sing 2

West Side Story

Dune

The French Dispatch

What are we obsessing over?

Here’s what’s keeping the Lifehacker Australia team occupied this weekend.

Ky: This holiday break saw me binge all of the Scream movies in preparation for the upcoming film. It reinvigorated my love for the franchise and has got me all prepped and excited to watch a Scream movie in the cinemas for the first time.

Lauren: I became hooked on Station Eleven over the holidays. Setting a TV series amongst the aftermath of a deadly flu pandemic may hit a bit close to home right now but I promise it’s worth it for all the fascinating characters and twists and turns it throws at you.

Feel free to let us know what you’re watching right now in the comments.

Happy New Year folks, we’ll see you next week!