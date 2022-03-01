The Batman: Everything We Know About DC’s Dark New Reboot

If you thought we’d had enough movies about Batman, I’m sorry friend, you would be wrong. Another new movie featuring the caped crusader is in cinemas and Robert Pattinson’s take on The Batman looks like it will (literally) hit different. Here’s what you need to know about the vigilante’s next big-screen adventure from The Batman‘s storyline to its release date in Australia.

The Batman: What’s the story?

You may remember once upon a time that Ben Affleck was set to star and direct his own Batman movie. For various reasons that film fell apart and was replaced by The Batman, which is essentially a standalone reboot of the franchise.

We’ve seen the tragic origin story that turns Bruce Wayne into Batman a million times over, so you’ll be glad to know this film won’t be re-treading that path.

Instead, we’ll see Batman in his second year of crime-fighting as he faces the corruption within Gotham City and hunts down a deranged serial killer known as The Riddler.

The Batman will apparently draw from pivotal comics like Batman: Year One and The Long Halloween. Given these inspirations, it looks like this version of Batman will be darker than we’ve ever seen before.

Early reactions from test screenings of the new Batman film have been popping up on social media for some time, and so far they are looking positive. The word on the street is that this will be a full-on horror film and that it even had audiences gasping out loud.

Director Matt Reeves even described it as being “almost a horror movie” as well as a hardcore detective story,

This new behind-the-scenes footage should give you a better idea of where The Batman is going.

The latest news about The Batman is that the film’s runtime will come in at a whopping two hours and 55 minutes. That’s one of the longest superhero movies ever, coming in just behind Avengers: Endgame.

Make sure you plan your bathroom breaks accordingly.

How does The Batman tie into the DCEU?

Warner Bros. has been trying to establish a DC cinematic universe to rival the likes of Marvel for years now, but The Batman will not be part of this.

Instead, it will exist as its own standalone film and won’t be influenced by any of the other established characters and storylines from the canon DCEU.

It’s basically a fresh slate for the character and means you can go into this film without having viewed any other DC movies.

That being said, The Batman has already spawned the development of a new spin-off TV series about the Gotham police and a second spin-off about the Penguin. So while it may not be part of the DCEU, it looks like The Batman will have its own little cinematic universe anyway.

The Batman cast

Now for the all-important question: who’s playing Batman?

Robert Pattinson is the new chosen one who will be donning the cowl in The Batman. Pattinson initially received a wave of backlash but, like every Batman before him, it’s best not to judge before seeing the performance for yourself.

Joining the cast is Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson.

Barry Keoghan also seems to be playing a mysterious role in the film.

We have Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) to thank for this new vision, who took over directing duties from Ben Affleck.

Is there a trailer?

We got our first trailer for The Batman over a year ago at DC FanDome 2020 and it definitely delivered on that dark and gritty promise. Literally, you may have to squint to see a lot of these scenes.

Another (incredibly dark) trailer was dropped at DC FanDome in 2021 and gives us a more detailed look at Pattinson’s Batman.

This trailer gives us a better preview of Colin Farrell’s unrecognisable Penguin look and Zoe Kravitz’s debut as Catwoman. The Riddler is also teased as a Jigsaw-esque mastermind planting riddles around the city.

As for Batman himself, we’ve now got a much better look at Pattinson in the suit and even have a few lines in his best Batman voice. Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler Alfred (Serkis) also shows up in this trailer and, as usual, is pretty worried about our mate the bat.

There are also so many action-packed scenes in this trailer from car chases to hallway fights. If you thought the trailer wasn’t dark enough already there’s also more than one fight scene occurring in the literal dark.

Want more? You’re in luck. The Batman also has a specific ‘The Bat and The Cat’ trailer that focuses on the dynamic duo of Pattinson’s Batman and Kravitz’s Catwoman (Selina Kyle). It also seems that both Bruce Wayne and Batman are tied up in The Riddler’s nefarious plans for Gotham City.

The latest sneak peek dropped on January 30, 2022, by way of Matt Reeves and his Vimeo account. The ‘Funeral Clip’ scene was released in 4K by Reeves after a poor-quality version was spotted making the rounds on the internet.

Show us the film posters, please

If you’d like to gaze upon some images from the long-awaited film, check out these epic new posters.

He’s not Batman. He’s THE BATMAN. It’s not a poster. It’s THE EXCLUSIVE poster. @mattreevesLA takes #TheBatman to another level, in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/pEMyAk6mkW — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) January 19, 2022

Justice with a vengeance. Check out the new split cover art for The Batman featuring Batman and Catwoman as debuted as part of the collector's edition of @EmpireMagazine – on newsstands now. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/BHEaCgwttU — The Batman (@TheBatman) December 27, 2021

A new look at Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/UeUC6Kqcxd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 19, 2022

Vengeance will descend on Gotham. #TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/ZDVw8bm9xi — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 26, 2022

When will The Batman be released in Australia?

Like so many other movies, The Batman’s release date has been pushed back multiple times. It was a miracle the film managed to wrap shooting after Robert Pattinson contracted COVID-19 in the UK.

The movie’s release date for Australian cinemas is March 3, 2022.

Where can I buy tickets to The Batman?

Yes! Tickets for the film are currently on sale online at local cinema chains and there are a few advanced screenings happening on Wednesday, March 2.

So if you’re especially eager to see The Batman as soon as the release date arrives, make sure you lock in your session. Remember it’s a long movie so pick a comfortable cinema.

What do the reviews say?

If you’re wondering if the film will deliver, allow us to point you in the direction of our review of The Batman film (spoiler alert, we loved it). And at present, the movie is sitting with an 87 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes – not too bad.

This article has been updated with additional information since its original publish date.