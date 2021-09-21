Where to Stream All the 2021 Emmy Winners in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony has been and gone. With so many great titles in contention this year, it was tough to pick just one winner in each category, but the academy did and now there’s a new crop of Emmy Award-winning shows to add to your watch list.

Netflix, Apple and HBO all raked in the goods this year, with The Crown coming out on top, and there was also plenty of love for new series like Hacks, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown.

If you’re keen to dive into a new award-winning show, we’ve gathered a list of the 2021 Emmy winners and where you can watch them on Australian streaming services. If you’d prefer to judge a show on its Rotten Tomatoes score we’ve included that, too.

All synopsis are provided by streaming services.

Where to watch all the 2021 Emmy winners

The Queen’s Gambit

In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.

Emmy wins:

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Watch it on Netflix

The Crown

This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

Emmy wins:

Outstanding Drama Series

Best Lead Actor In A Drama Series – John O’Connor

Best Lead Actress In A Drama Series – Olivia Colman

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tobias Menzies

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gillian Anderson

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Watch it on Netflix

Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis is an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team. What he lacks in knowledge he makes up for with optimism, determination… and biscuits.

Emmy wins:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Watch it on Apple TV+

Mare of Easttown

In this seven-episode series, a detective from Pennsylvania tries her best to prevent her life from falling apart while investigating a mysterious murder.

Emmy wins:

Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Kate Winslet

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Evan Peters

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Julianne Nicholson

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Watch it on Binge

Hacks

Hacks is a comedy series that explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).

Emmy wins:

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Watch it on Stan

Hamilton

The filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theatre, film and streaming in an astounding blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this revolutionary moment in theatre is the story of America then, told by America now.

Emmy wins:

Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Watch it on Disney+

Halston

His name built an empire. His style defined an era. American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control.

Emmy wins:

Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Ewan McGregor

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 65%

Watch it on Netflix

I May Destroy You

After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, Arabella’s life changes irreversibly and she is forced to reassess everything, including her career, friends and family.

Emmy Wins:

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series of Movie

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Watch it on Binge

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Hosted by RuPaul, drag queen contestants compete in an elimination-style contest and strut their stuff in a variety of challenges – all to prove that they’ve got what it takes to be America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Emmy wins:

Oustanding Competition Program

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Watch it on Stan

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Comedian John Oliver hosts an in-depth satirical look at developments from the past seven days in politics and current events.

Emmy wins:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Watch it on Binge

If you’ve seen all these winning shows already, you can also check out our list of the 2021 Emmy nominees and where to watch them.