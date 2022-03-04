What to Watch in Australia This Weekend

It took a few years, but we now have an overabundance of streaming services in Australia. Each may have its pros and cons, but they all have good content, and keeping up with what to watch each week can be a challenge.

That’s where we come in. Each week, we’ll highlight the hottest movies and TV shows on Australian streaming services to help you plan your weekend binge-watch.

Here’s what’s grabbing our attention this week.

What to watch on Netflix Australia

If you were ever a fan of Karin Slaughter’s thrilling books you’ll enjoy Netflix’s latest adaptation Pieces of Her. Starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcoate the series follows a daughter piecing together the dark past of her mother after a violent attack occurs in their small town.

Vikings: Valhalla is also a recent release on Netflix for all anyone feeling like they need a Viking fix.

What to watch on Stan

Stan’s latest exclusive Joe vs Carole brings the old Tiger King feud between Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic to the screen. Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell and Kyle MacLachlan take the leading roles in a series that was filmed right here in Australia – see if you can spot any familiar locations!

What to watch on Disney+

If you loved series like Pam & Tommy and Inventing Anna, The Dropout is sure to be your new obsession.

The series stars Amanda Seyfried as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who worked her way to the top only to be brought crashing down by a web of fraud.

If you’re keeping up with Oscars content you can also find Steven Spielberg’s award-winning musical adaptation of West Side Story on Disney+ this weekend.

What to watch on Binge

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby’s latest comedy series Our Flag Means Death takes on the high seas as Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat, abandons his life to become a swashbuckling pirate.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

The legendary Patrick Stewart is back in his famous role as Jean-Luc in season two of Picard this week. The show takes Picard and his crew into the past in a desperate attempt to save the galaxy’s future.

What to watch on Paramount+

This week Paramount+ is home to a wealth of Aussie content with the original series More Than This and the exclusive film Three Months hitting the service. Three Months stars music star Troye Sivan as a South Florida teen whose life is changed after he’s exposed to HIV.

What to see in cinemas in Australia

Easily the biggest thing in cinemas this week and every week that it remains on screen is The Batman. The reboot featuring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight is edgy and thrilling with a three-hour runtime that will take you deep into a gritty version of Gotham City, where a serial killer known as the Riddler is wreaking havoc. Check out our review of The Batman if you need more reasons to see it.

You can also catch these movies in theatres at the moment:

Uncharted

Cyrano

Studio 666

Death on the Nile

Moonfall

Blacklight

Jackass Forever

Belfast

What are we watching?

Here’s what’s keeping the Lifehacker Australia team occupied this weekend.

Lauren: My recommendation is whole-heartedly going to The Batman this week. As a long-time Batman fan, I found this to be such an interesting take on the famous superhero and I absolutely loved that it wasn’t afraid to go dark and had elements of horror, mystery and an emo Robert Pattinson.

Steph: I am setting out to watch 2021 version of West Side Story on Disney+ this weekend. I never got a chance to check it out in cinemas (thanks, COVID) and am super excited to see how the modern-day adaptation holds up – if Rotten Tomatoes’ 92% rating is anything to go by, it’s going to be a pretty incredible watch. Cut to me (and maybe you, too) singing ‘America’ for the entire weekend.

Ky: It’s Mardi Gras weekend and it would be remiss of me not to mention Drag Race. This week is a big one for Drag Race with UK vs The World entering the semi-finals and Drag Race Season 14 airing another episode. I’m getting whiplash jumping from one series to the next but Drag Race has never been stronger.

Mel: I am not at all ashamed to say I am obsessed with Outlander. I could pretend that I watch it to brush up on my own Scottish heritage and learn some history. But in truth, I’m watching it for Jamie Fraser. Season 6 starts on March 7 on Foxtel and even though it’s a short season (thanks to COVID), it will no doubt be filled with drama, romance and shirtless shenanigans.

Feel free to let us know what you’re enjoying right now in the comments.

