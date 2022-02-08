Level Up Your Life

Here Are All the 2022 Oscar Nominees and Where You Can Watch Them

Published 2 hours ago: February 9, 2022
As we enter another awards season another round of the finest films from the past year are up for consideration. The Oscars are moving full steam ahead and nominations for the 2022 ceremony have been announced.

Here are the Academy Award-nominated films and stars this year.

Oscar Nominations: Best Picture

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Oscar Nominations: Best Director

  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Rysusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
  • Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Oscar Nominations: Acting

Best Actress in a Leading Role

  • Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
  • Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
  • Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
  • Will Smith – King Richard
  • Andrew Garfield – tick, tick, BOOM!
  • Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur – CODA
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
  • Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
  • J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
  • Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
  • Judi Dench – Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis –  King Richard

Oscar Nominations: Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Oscar Nominations: Animation and Short Films

Best Animated Feature

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

  • Summer of Soul
  • Flee
  • Attica
  • Ascension
  • Writing with Fire

Best Short Subject Documentary

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film

  • Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Oscar Nominations: Best International Feature Film

  • Drive My Car (Japan)
  • Flee (Denmark)
  • The Hand of God (Italy)
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Oscar Nominations: Best Music

Best Original Score

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

  • Be Alive by Beyonce – King Richard
  • Dos Oruguitas by Sebastián Yatra – Encanto
  • Down to Joy by Van Morrison – Belfast
  • No Time to Die by Billie Eilish – No Time to Die
  • Somehow You Do by Reba McEntire – Four Good Days

Oscar Nominations: Technical Awards

Best Costume Design

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Best Cinematography

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Best Film Editing

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • tick, tick…BOOM!

Best Production Design

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Best Sound

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time To Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time To Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Where can you watch the 2022 Oscar nominees in Australia?

Now that you’ve seen all the films vying for Oscar attention this year you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. Luckily we can watch plenty of these movies right from the comfort of our couches.

Here’s where you can watch the 2022 nominees in Australia:

Netflix:

  • The Power of the Dog
  • Don’t Look Up
  • The Lost Daughter
  • tick, tick, BOOM!
  • The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • The Hand of God

Disney+:

  • Encanto
  • Luca
  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Summer of Soul
  • Cruella
  • Free Guy
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Amazon Prime Video:

  • Being the Ricardos

Apple TV+:

  • CODA
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth

In cinemas:

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • Drive My Car
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Parallel Mothers
  • Spencer
  • The Worst Person in the World
  • Flee
  • No Time To Die
  • Cyrano
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

The 2022 Oscars are set to take place on March 28 and we have rounded up all the details about the big event.

Stay tuned because we’ll be updating this list with all the winners from the big night where hopefully more Oscars history will be made.

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

