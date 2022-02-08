Here Are All the 2022 Oscar Nominees and Where You Can Watch Them

As we enter another awards season another round of the finest films from the past year are up for consideration. The Oscars are moving full steam ahead and nominations for the 2022 ceremony have been announced.

Here are the Academy Award-nominated films and stars this year.

Oscar Nominations: Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Oscar Nominations: Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Rysusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Oscar Nominations: Acting

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Will Smith – King Richard

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick, BOOM!

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Oscar Nominations: Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Oscar Nominations: Animation and Short Films

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul

Flee

Attica

Ascension

Writing with Fire

Best Short Subject Documentary

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Oscar Nominations: Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Oscar Nominations: Best Music

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

Be Alive by Beyonce – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas by Sebastián Yatra – Encanto

Down to Joy by Van Morrison – Belfast

No Time to Die by Billie Eilish – No Time to Die

Somehow You Do by Reba McEntire – Four Good Days

Oscar Nominations: Technical Awards

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…BOOM!

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Where can you watch the 2022 Oscar nominees in Australia?

Now that you’ve seen all the films vying for Oscar attention this year you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. Luckily we can watch plenty of these movies right from the comfort of our couches.

Here’s where you can watch the 2022 nominees in Australia:

Netflix:

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

The Lost Daughter

tick, tick, BOOM!

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The Hand of God

Disney+:

Encanto

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Summer of Soul

Cruella

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Amazon Prime Video:

Being the Ricardos

Apple TV+:

CODA

The Tragedy of Macbeth

In cinemas:

Belfast

Dune

Drive My Car

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Parallel Mothers

Spencer

The Worst Person in the World

Flee

No Time To Die

Cyrano

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The 2022 Oscars are set to take place on March 28 and we have rounded up all the details about the big event.

Stay tuned because we’ll be updating this list with all the winners from the big night where hopefully more Oscars history will be made.