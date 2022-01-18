10 TV Shows and Movies Aussies Just Couldn’t Get Enough Of

With most of us being forced to stay indoors (thanks COVID), it gave us no other option but to watch anything and everything. Now, we have the rankings of what Aussies helped make the most-streamed movies and TV shows of 2021.

In a year of uncertainty, it seemed that the only thing we were certain of was that we were all collectively streaming a lot of content.

What else is there to do when you’re forced to stay indoors? Exercise? I think not.

Our good friends over at Just Watch sent us a list of the top ten TV shows and movies of 2021 in Australia.

Not going to lie, I’m surprised at a few of them that made their way onto the list. Guess y’all were really watching everything, huh?

What’s most surprising to me is the range of genres across the lists. From Godzilla vs. Kong to Promising Young Woman and Wentworth to Queen of the South, it’s a total mixed bag.

Whether you were scooping up the latest flicks or discovering some hidden gems from the past, here’s the most-streamed TV shows and movies of 2021.

All synopses are from Just Watch Australia.

Top 10 streamed movies of 2021 in Australia

1. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages.

Coming in first place was the showdown of the Century. This was obviously a much-anticipated film so it’s not surprising it took out the top spot.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently streaming on Binge and Netflix.

2. Promising Young Woman (2020)

A young woman, traumatised by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path.

Second place goes to probably one of the best movies I’ve seen in a long time and certainly earns its spot on this list.

Promising Young Woman is currently streaming on Prime Video.

3. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Based on the original screenplay by Chris Terrio and story by Zack Snyder & Chris Terrio, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is an entirely different film and experience that tells a new story separate from the movie released in 2017.

Despite it getting mixed reviews, it’s still not shocking that the icons of DC coming together to battle made it one of the most-streamed movies of the year.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently streaming on Binge.

4. The Dry (2021)

Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound – the unsolved death of a teenage girl.

I am absolutely stoked to see an Aussie film make it to the top ten most-streamed movies of 2021. This film is a poignant and confronting take on the horrors droughts can cause rural farming communities in Australia.

The Dry is currently streaming on Prime Video.

5. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

A botched store robbery places Wonder Woman in a global battle against a powerful and mysterious ancient force that puts her powers in jeopardy.

The iconic Wonder Woman managed to fight her up to the top of your binge streaming and I’m happy for her.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently streaming on Binge and Netflix.

6. F9 (2021)

Dominic Toretto and his crew battle the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: his forsaken brother.

Ah yes, of course, a Fast and Furious movie made its way on the list. Not much to comment on here except there are cars and Vin Diesel.

So yes, pretty much every Fast and Furious.

F9 is currently streaming on Prime Video and Binge.

7. Nobody

Hutch Mansell, a suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbour — a “nobody.” When two thieves break into his home one night, Hutch’s unknown long-simmering rage is ignited and propels him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

Now, this is a surprising one, mostly because I didn’t hear anyone really talk about it. Still, it’s a great movie.

Nobody is currently streaming on Prime Video and Binge.

8. A Quiet Place II (2021)

Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

I’m not surprised by this one at all. The acting and plot are incredible and the suspense in the movie keeps your high rate going. It was a great sequel to the amazing first one.

A Quiet Place II is currently streaming on Prime Video.

9. Tenet (2020)

Armed with only one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Despite it not being able to win audiences over, Tenet was still able to win over the streaming charts.

Tenet is currently streaming on Binge and Netflix.

10. Free Guy

A bank teller called Guy realises he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

I have time for any Ryan Reynolds movie. He has an effortless ability to make everyone laugh. The concept of this film reminds me of Wreck It Ralph but brought into the human(ish) world.

Free Guy is currently streaming on Disney+.

Top 10 streamed TV shows of 2021 in Australia

1. Line of Duty (2012 – )

A drama about the investigations of AC-12, a controversial police anticorruption unit.

There’s something about UK crime shows that addicts me. In my opinion, UK crime shows are far superior to US ones, there is something more real and gritty about them. Plus, the twists in this one are utterly brilliant.

Line of Duty is currently streaming on Stan.

2. Wentworth (2013 – 2021)

Bea Smith is locked up while awaiting trial for the attempted murder of her husband and must learn how life works in prison. A modern adaptation and sequel of the iconic Prisoner series.

Much like my thoughts about UK crime shows is how I feel about Aussie ones. There is something so dangerously addicting about this show. Also big love for homegrown talent.

Wentworth is currently streaming on Binge.

3. Queen of the South (2016 – )

Teresa flees Mexico after her drug-runner boyfriend is murdered. Settling in Dallas, she looks to become the country’s reigning drug smuggler and to avenge her lover’s murder.

There’s not much more to love than a show about a drug lord, especially when it’s a female. Girlboss, am I right?

The first four seasons of Queen of the South is streaming on Netflix.

4. Chicago Fire (2012 -)

An edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions. For the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51, no occupation is more stressful or dangerous, yet so rewarding and exhilarating. These courageous men and women are among the elite who forge headfirst into danger when everyone else is running the other way and whose actions make the difference between life and death.

Clearly, some people really wanted to watch hot firefighter drama in lockdown. I’m not judging.

The first 5 seasons of Chicago Fire are currently streaming on Binge.

5. Mare of Easttown (2021)

A detective in a small Pennsylvania town investigates a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart.

It shouldn’t come as a shock that this hit TV show took the world by storm. It’s seriously good.

Mare of Easttown is currently streaming on Binge.

6. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017 -)

Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.

What’s a better time than to binge-watch a dystopian show than the year it felt like we were slipping into one?

The first three seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale is currently streaming on Stan.

7. Mr Inbetween (2018- 2021)

Ray Shoesmith is a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend: tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you’re a criminal for hire.

Another hit Aussie show, this time a dark comedy. We love to see it.

Mr Inbetween is currently streaming on Binge.

8. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999 – )

In the criminal justice system, sexually-based offences are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories.

I’m convinced this show will never end. There’s no need for it to end either when it keeps landing in the top 10 of the streaming chart lists.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is currently streaming on Apple TV.

9. Doctor Who (2005 – )

The Doctor is a Time Lord: a 900 year old alien with 2 hearts, part of a gifted civilisation who mastered time travel. The Doctor saves planets for a living—more of a hobby actually, and the Doctor’s very, very good at it.

The ever-changing Doctor is enough to keep getting viewers and bringing back beloved fans.

Doctor Who is currently streaming on Stan.

10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 – 2021)

A single-camera ensemble comedy following the lives of an eclectic group of detectives in a New York precinct, including one slacker who is forced to shape up when he gets a new boss.

It should surprise no one that one of the funniest sitcom shows would make its way to this list. This is a staple binge-watch show that everyone should watch at least once in their lives.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently streaming on Netflix.

