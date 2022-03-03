The Tiger King Feud Is Officially Back

It seems like an age ago that we were all obsessed with a little show called Tiger King. The docudrama about a war between two big cat zoo owners quickly captivated the world – and Hollywood. Now, the first live-action adaptation of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin’s wild story is hitting screens once again with the aptly named Joe vs Carole.

Joe vs Carole: What’s the story?

If you somehow missed the Tiger King story here’s the gist.

Joe Exotic, aka the Tiger King, was the eccentric owner of a big cat zoo in Oklahoma. He became embroiled in a feud with the owner of the Big Cat Rescue in Florida, Carole Baskin. Eventually, things got so heated that Exotic was convicted for hiring a hitman to take out Baskin and has since been serving a 22-year prison sentence.

Want to know what they were feuding over about? You’ll find out in Joe vs Carole.

Netflix wasn’t the only one who jumped on the Tiger King story. In 2019 Wondery released a new six-episode season in the Over My Dead Body podcast titled Joe vs Carole, which is what this new TV show is based upon.

Who is in the cast?

The cast is easily one of the star attractions of Joe vs Carole.

In the lead, we have John Cameron Mitchell (Shrill) as Joe Exotic who is facing off against Kate McKinnon’s (Saturday Night Live) Carole Baskin.

The supporting cast includes Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Howard Baskin, Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town) as John Reinke, Sam Keeley (The English Game) as John Finlay, Nat Wolff (Paper Towns) as Travis Maldonado, Mario Kelly (Dare Me) as Jamie Murdock, William Fichtner (Mom) as Rick Kirkham, Dean Winters (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Jeff Lowe and David Wenham (The Lord of the Rings) as Don Lewis.

Etan Frankel is the showrunner alongside executive producers Kate McKinnon, Alex Katsnelson, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart.

If you’ve spotted a couple of these faces around town lately that’s because Joe vs Carole was filmed right here in Australia, in the sunshine state of Queensland. It’s basically Australia’s Florida, right?

Joe vs Carole: Trailer and Australian release date

I know what you’re thinking. They’ve cast all these amazing actors, but do they live up to their real-life counterparts? You can check out the trailers for Joe vs Carole below to find out.

The series will be coming exclusively to Stan in Australia with all episodes dropping on March 4, the same day as the U.S. Sure, the Rotten Tomatoes rating is currently sitting at 43 per cent, but hey – it may still be a fun watch?

