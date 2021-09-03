What to Watch, Play and Read in Australia This Weekend

There are more entertainment options than ever before. While the pandemic may cause restrictions to change at any moment, there’s always something to watch, play or do on your weekend.

To help you cut through the noise of an overwhelming amount of new movies, TV shows, games and experiences on offer right now, every week we’ll give you a list of recommendations to entertain you over the weekend.

Here’s what’s new this week.

What’s new on streaming?

Here’s what you can watch on streaming services in Australia this weekend.

Netflix

This week is the beginning of the end for the spanish-language series Money Heist as Part 5 drops. Will the team pull off the most epic heist in history?

If you missed them some other new additions include The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Clickbait, Sweet Girl, Riverdale Season 5 and Kissing Booth 3.

If none of these appeals to you, check out our list of the best Netflix movies based on their Rotten Tomato ranking.

Stan.

What’s happening on Australia’s local streaming service?

Chapewaite is a new gothic thriller from the mind of Stephen King. If you’re a fan of King’s work, you know what you’re in for.

Stan recently nabbed streaming rights to some of the best shows in Hollywood right now including Hacks and Heels.

Disney+

A new Disney+ Star special is Only Murders in the Building which stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as a trio of true crime fans who attempt to solve a murder in their apartment building.

For Marvel fans there are still weekly episodes of What If…? and Star Wars folks can get a behind the scenes glimpse at the making of The Mandalorian’s Luke Skywalker episode in the new Disney Gallery.

Binge

This week on Binge you can say a big ‘welcome back’ to your favourite vampires in the third season of What We Do In The Shadows.

Adding to what seems to be Taika Waititi’s moment is the continuing series Reservation Dogs. The story follows the adventures of four indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma who try to steal and rob their way to the faraway land of California.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon is bringing us yet another modern fairytale re-telling this week with Camila Cabello’s Cinderella.

If that’s not your speed, easily the biggest thing on Prime Video right now is Nine Perfect Strangers. The series is based on a book by Liane Moriarty (who also penned Big Little Lies) and stars Nicole Kidman as a mysterious wellness resort director. New episodes air each Friday.

Paramount+

The glow of Australia’s brand new streaming service Paramount+ hasn’t worn off just yet. Recently the streaming service became home to The Bite, a new thriller series about a (get this) strange new virus.

If you’re stuck on what to watch here are some of the best movies and TV shows on Paramount+ according to critic reviews.

SBS On Demand

In what should be essential viewing for all Australians, Incarceration Nation tells the story of the many unjust cases of imprisonment of First Nations Australians and their inhumane treatment within the prison system. You can catch this new documentary streaming on SBS On Demand.

You can find out what else to watch on streaming services in Australia this month with our guide.

What’s new at Australian cinemas?

Glad you asked. We’re lucky enough to have (some) cinemas open in Australia, so what’s good on the big screen?

The biggest thing in cinemas around the world this week is Marvel’s new kung-fu superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Unfortunately, those who worked on the movie while it was shooting in Sydney won’t be able to catch the film in theatres, but those Aussies that aren’t locked down should definitely buy tickets and support the film.

Also still in cinemas for superhero fans is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which appears to be a huge improvement on the first Suicide Squad. If you’re stuck in lockdown without any means to watch the film it is getting fast-tracked to digital services soon.

You can also catch these movies in theatres:

Candyman

Free Guy

Don’t Breathe 2

Respect

Reminiscence

The Ice Road

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Jungle Cruise

Any new video games?

For those who enjoy gaming on the weekend, you’ll be glad to know there are some hot new titles to dig into.

Sucker Punch’s stunning open-world samurai game Ghost of Tsushima has released its special Director’s Cut edition for PS4 and PS5, which brings a sizeable update to the game.

For those seeking a collaborative experience, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will see you and your friends team up against the horrific xenomorphs. If you want to see it in action you can watch our friends at Kotaku giving it a shot in their latest stream.

Apart from that, why not use the lockdown to catch up on your pile of shame? Hades on consoles, The Ascent, Pokemon Unite are all recent releases you may have missed.

How about something new to read?

A new month means lots of new books are out there just waiting to be read.

This week Lucia Osborne-Crowley’s My Body Keeps Your Secrets tells some brutally honest stories. (TW: This book deals with the topic of rape.)

There’s also Ngangk Waangening: Mothers’ Stories which compiles 12 Elder and senior Aboriginal women’s recollections of their grandmother’s traditional midwifery skills and their own experiences of birthing on Country. It’s an incredibly unique book and is the first time these women have shared their experiences publicly.

If you’re looking for some other recommendations, check out our mates over at Pedestrian.TV who have some stellar picks for the whole month.

Or some new music?

Good tunes are a sure-fire way to get the good vibes going.

This week both Iron Maiden and Imagine Dragons have new albums out, but everyone’s really looking forward to ABBA’s return in November. Mark your calendars!

As for new podcasts, this week journalist Ruby Jones takes a deep dive into Me Too movement of Australia’s music industry with Everybody Knows. The first episode is available as of September 1.

Are there any good events happening around Australia?

There’s a ton of great events out there now that restrictions, for some, have eased.

The lockdown is still going hard in the ACT, NSW and Melbourne but those in Greater Sydney will be glad to learn some restrictions are loosening slightly for those fully vaccinated.

Brisbane-folk should look alive, however, because this weekend marks the opening of Brisbane Festival. A city-wide program of events celebrating the arts will kick off on September 3 and continue until September 25. You can check out what’s going on here.

Lifehacker recommends

Here’s what the Lifehacker team is checking out this weekend.

Lauren: I just love art imitating life which is why I’ve been completely addicted to Hades since it was released on PlayStation. I’m hoping I’ll get Zagreus out of the underworld sometime soon because at least somebody around here deserves to leave their house.

Steph: I’m reading Heart Sick by Jessie Stephens right now. The book follows the different love stories (good and bad) of three Aussies and it’s felt like a small piece of normal life during this lockdown nothingness. It’s sweet and heartbreaking and real, and reading it is something I genuinely look forward to each day.

Mel: The ABC has some cracking docos coming up. Juanita: A Family Mystery starts on September 7 and investigates the 1975 disappearance of journalist Juanita Nielsen. Then on September 21 there’s The School That Tried To End Racism, hosted by Marc Fennell. They’ll both be on iView too.

That’s it from us. Enjoy your weekend!

