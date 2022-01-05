20 of the Most-Anticipated TV Shows to Add to Your List in 2022

There’s no denying television is where it’s at these days. Binge-watching TV shows was a saving grace for a lot of us during lockdown, helped immensely by the fact that TV these days is so freaking good. Well, good news, friends, there are plenty more amazing TV shows to come in 2022.

From returning favourites to brand new original series, 2022 is a huge year for TV. Here are just some of the shows you should be putting on your watch list.

Top TV Shows to watch out for in 2022

Euphoria is finally back in 2022 after far too long of an absence. In Season 2 we’ll see things pick up after the dramatic season finale where Rue fell off the wagon and Jules attempted to flee town. Will they work things out in Season 2? We’ll find out soon!

Release date: January 10, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

Peacemaker

If you were a fan of 2021’s The Suicide Squad then you likely enjoyed John Cena’s appearance as Peacemaker. In fact, Warner Bros. had so much faith in the character that the studio greenlit a solo TV series for Peacemaker before the movie had even hit cinemas.

The Peacemaker series, also written and directed by James Gunn, will pick up with the antihero after the events of The Suicide Squad as he pursues peace at any cost.

Release date: January 13, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

Netflix’s dark drama series Ozark is back in 2022 with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and all your favourites set to return.

The fourth and final season will be split into two parts, the first of which finds Marty and Wendy dealing with the bloody aftermath of the Season 3 finale. Speculation is rife that many, if not all, the characters will die this season, but we won’t have to wait much longer to find out who bites the bullet.

Release Date: January 21, 2022

How to watch in Australia: Netflix

Pam & Tommy digs into the scandal that changed the lives of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The duo got married after only 96 hours of knowing each other and were subsequently caught up in a sex tape scandal.

Release date: February 2, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Raised By Wolves – Season 2

Raised By Wolves was one of the strangest sci-fi shows to come out of 2021, but for fans of Alien it’s a treat. The original series, produced by Ridley Scott, follows two androids who are tasked with raising a group of human children on a dangerous planet.

The second season will pick up after Mother’s irregular natural birth and follow the destruction that her new offspring wreaks.

Release date: February 3, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

True crime obsessives will love Netflix’s new series Inventing Anna. The series is based on the true story of Anna Delvey who fooled the rich and famous of New York with a faux identity that hid a web of fraud.

Release date: February 11, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla

Fans of the historical action series Vikings are sure to love the follow-up show Vikings: Valhalla. The Nordic epic will take place 100 years after the original series and follow a new set of Vikings including the famous Leif Eriksson.

Release date: February 25, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Outlander, yes Outlander!, is finally back for its sixth season in 2022.

Season 6 is believed to take inspiration from Diana Gabaldon’s book An Echo in the Bone and deal with the aftermath of Claire’s kidnapping. It’s also Outlander so we can probably expect some more saucy scenes in the sixth season.

Release Date: March 7, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Foxtel

Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton absolutely took the world by storm when it was released on Netflix thanks to a careful balance of period drama, steamy sex scenes and way too attractive cast members. Will we get more of this in Season 2? Absolutely.

Release Date: March 25, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel is just one of the many Marvel series hitting Disney+ this year and this time the studio is exploring the teenage realm. Kamala Khan is a Muslim Pakistani-American teenager located in New Jersey who also happens to be a big fan of superheroes. When she gets powers of her own she has the chance to join the heroes she fangirls over.

Release date: Winter 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Another TV show that is guaranteed to park us all on the couch in 2022 is Stranger Things 4. It’s been a long wait between seasons, but in Season 4 we’ll see the gang enjoying Spring break and finally learn what happened to Hopper. Naturally, some strange things are also going on.

Release date: Winter 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Tolkien’s fantasy classic is making the rounds once again this year with the release of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings TV show. The series will explore the Age of Arda which saw the evil Sauron rise to power and forge the One Ring.

Release date: September 2, 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Amazon Prime Video

The Crown will be back with a fresh lot of faces to tackle the more recent events in Queen Elizabeth II’s life. Imelda Staunton will take up the role of the Queen and Aussie actress Elizabeth Debicki will take the reigns from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Season 5 is set to be a big one with the breakdown of three royal marriages and a handful of new prime ministers.

Release date: November 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

It’s been a long gap between seasons of the raunchy violent superhero satire The Boys which means hopefully 2022 is the year we see season 3. More debauchery is bound in season 3 as the series takes on the iconic ‘Herogasm’ storyline from the comics.

Release date: 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Amazon Prime Video

Peaky Blinders is making its return for the long-awaited sixth season this year. The date is still TBC but we have a trailer and it looks like all your favourite characters are coming back for the final season.

Release date: 2022

Where to watch in Australia: TBC

One of the most delightful shows in modern memory is coming back in 2022, and after the shocking finale of Ted Lasso’s second season, the third season will definitely be a big one.

Will Roy and Keely’s relationship survive? Will Nate get redemption? Will Richmond win the championship? Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long into 2022 to find out.

Release date: 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Apple TV+

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Fans of The Witcher may have to wait a bit longer for season 3 but season 2’s post-credits sequence gave us the best look yet at the spin-off show The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The series is set a thousand years before the main show and explores the origin of the first Witcher and the mysterious event known as the Conjunction of the Spheres.

Release date: 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

The Marvel Disney+ train isn’t slowing down in 2022 and one new TV show we have to look forward to is She-Hulk. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who acquires the same condition as Bruce Banner’s Hulk.

Release date: 2022

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Game of Thrones fans have something huge to look forward to in 2022 with the first of many Westeros-based TV shows hitting screens. House of the Dragon takes a look at the Targaryens in their prime who ruled with fire and blood. Expect plenty more dragons as well.

Release date: 2022

Where to watch in Australia: TBC

The Last of Us

The Last of Us is set to be one of the biggest video game-to-screen adaptations yet. The beloved post-apocalyptic game is getting the screen treatment from HBO with Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann writing, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay as the iconic duo of Joel and Ellie.

If anyone can get this game right it’s them, but we’ll find out for sure (hopefully) in 2022.

Release date: 2022/2023

Where to watch in Australia: TBC

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new TV shows in 2022. Keep an eye on this post because we’ll be updating it with more new TV shows to add to your list in the coming months.