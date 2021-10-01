What to Watch in Australia This Long Weekend

It took a few years, but we now have an overabundance of streaming services in Australia. Each may have its pros and cons but they all have good content and keeping up with what to watch each week can be a challenge.

That’s where we come in. Each week we’ll highlight the hottest movies and TV shows on Australian streaming services to help you plan your weekend binge-watch.

This weekend those in NSW, QLD, SA and the ACT will be blessed with a public holiday, and with the weather looking dicey, there’s never been a better time to binge your heart out.

Here’s what’s grabbing our attention this week:

What to watch on Netflix Australia

It took a minute but everyone is talking about Squid Game on Netflix right now and it’s actually well on its way to becoming the most popular series the streaming service has ever released.

Squid Game is a South Korean series that follows a bunch of cash-strapped individuals who sign up to compete in a string of deadly games for money. It’s got vibes of The Hunger Games and Saw and it’s all that anyone is talking about right now.

Elsewhere, Diana: The Musical (yes, you read that right) and all seasons of Seinfeld hit Netflix today.

If you missed it last week, there’s also a new season of Sex Education, Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass as well as the final season of Lucifer. Get binging!

What to watch on Stan

Stan recently became home to BMF (Black Mafia Family) which follows the story of two brothers in Detroit who become powerful figures in a drug and money laundering organisation.

Other than that it’s a bit of a slow one on Stan this weekend, however, the streaming service seems to be preparing us for the festive season by dropping a bunch of Christmas movies as of today.

What to watch on Disney+

Star Wars fans have a treat on Disney+ this week with a new LEGO Star Wars Halloween special. Not to mention there’s the recent release of Star Wars Visions to add to the list.

There’s also a new episode of Marvel’s What If…? and Only Murders In The Building.

What to watch on Binge

You’ll often find superhero movies on Binge and the latest to be added to the service is Wonder Woman 1984. If you missed it during its cinema release earlier in the year now is the time to catch up.

Binge is also home to new episodes of some very addictive dramas each week.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is one that has everyone talking right now, but there’s also the post-apocalyptic drama Y: The Last Man and the British procedural Vigil, which investigates a death aboard a nuclear submarine.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

If you’re not sick of living in the apocalypse just yet you should tune in for season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The spin-off follows a younger group of characters as they survive the zombie-infested world.

Amazon also recently dropped the highly anticipated return of the hit Aussie TV show Back to the Rafters. Check it out if you haven’t already!

What to watch on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has taken a bit longer to get going than other streaming services, but this month it is moving full steam ahead.

Weekly we’re now getting episodes of season 2 of Morning Wars and the new Emmy-award winner Ted Lasso. Plus there’s the recent debut of the sci-fi series Foundation, which is shaping up to really be something.

Foundation is an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s classic sci-fi novel. It follows a band of rebels who seek to rebuild civilisation in the wake of the downfall of the Galactic Empire.

What to watch on Paramount+

The new contender in the streaming market is Paramount+ and it’s steadily bulking up its offering of content.

This week Paramount+ gains a new hit movie in Queenpins which stars Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as two friends who hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers.

Paramount+ is also home to the television adaptation of Dan Brown’s hit novel The Lost Symbol. The series stars Ashley Zukerman as Robert Langdon who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to thwart a chilling conspiracy.

What to see in cinemas in Australia

If you’re lucky enough to be in a state with cinemas that are open, you’ll be glad to know there’s some great stuff to see on the big screen.

The biggest thing in cinemas right now is Marvel’s new kung-fu superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

A lot of movies have been delayed in Australia due to cinemas in NSW and VIC being locked down. With a date set for cinemas reopening (in NSW at least) hopefully, we’ll be able to see plenty more on the big screen soon.

You can also catch these movies in theatres:

The Suicide Squad

Candyman

Free Guy

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Don’t Breathe 2

Respect

What are we obsessing over?

Here’s what’s keeping the Lifehacker Australia team occupied!

Mel: Gogglebox actually put me onto this great doco series on SBS – Lost For Words follows a group of adults trying to learn to read. These people have spent much of their lives going above and beyond to cover up the fact they can’t read, which seems incredibly stressful. You can watch the first two episodes on SBS OnDemand now, and maybe have some tissues handy.

Lauren: I checked out Foundation on Apple TV+ last weekend and am pleased to say it is living up to all my sci-fi dreams. The show has such a big budget which results in an incredibly interesting sci-fi world of huge size and scope. While it’s a bit derivative to compare everything to Game of Thrones, I’m definitely getting some of the same vibes from Foundation.

Steph: I’ve been getting into Morning Wars/Morning Show this week (again, late to the party) and I’m hooked. The show deals with the MeToo movement and the nuanced way it looks into this important issue is really impressive. The characters are complex, the performances are powerful, and somehow, the show has made me hate Steve Carell – so you know they’ve done a solid job.

Feel free to let us know what you’re watching right now in the comments.

See you next week!