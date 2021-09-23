What to Watch in Australia This Weekend

It took a few years, but we now have an overabundance of streaming services in Australia. Each may have its pros and cons but they all have good content and keeping up with what to watch each week can be a challenge.

That’s where we come in. Each week we’ll highlight the hottest movies and TV shows on Australian streaming services to help you plan your weekend binge-watch.

Here’s what’s grabbing our attention this week:

What to watch on Netflix Australia

The big hitter on Netflix this week is Midnight Mass which will drop all its episodes on September 24.

The creepy new supernatural horror series comes from the mind of Mike Flanagan, who you might know as the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Midnight Mass tells the tale of the small community on Crockett Island that begins to experience miraculous events and terrifying omens after the arrival of a charismatic priest. Prepare to sleep with the lights on after this one.

If you missed it last week, there’s also a new season of Sex Education to catch up on as well as the final season of Lucifer. Get binging!

What to watch on Stan

New on Stan this week is the fourth season premiere of medical drama New Amsterdam, which follows Dr Max Goodwin’s quest to reform the outdated policies of one of America’s oldest public hospitals.

What to watch on Disney+

Star Wars fans get a treat this week with the arrival of Star Wars Visions. The anthology series of short films is the first time Star Wars has been tackled in the anime format and it looks absolutely stunning from the trailer.

There’s also a new episode of Marvel’s What If…? and Only Murders In The Building each week.

What to watch on Binge

Each week Binge is home to new episodes of some very addictive dramas.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is one that has everyone talking right now, but there’s also the post-apocalyptic drama Y: The Last Man and the British procedural Vigil, which investigates a death aboard a nuclear submarine.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

The dark new drama Birds of Paradise from Amazon dives into the cutthroat world of an elite international ballet school and two dancers who risk everything to win the school’s top prize: a contract to join the Opéra national de Paris.

Last week Amazon also dropped the highly anticipated return of the hit Aussie TV show Back to the Rafters. Check it out if you haven’t already!

What to watch on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has taken a bit longer to get going than other streaming services, but this month it has really kicked off.

We’ve already had the debut of the second season of Morning Wars, not to mention new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso. And this week Apple is giving us something else new in Foundation.

Foundation is an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s classic sci-fi novel and looks to be a Game of Thrones-esque drama in space. It follows a band of rebels who seek to rebuild civilisation in the wake of the downfall of the Galactic Empire.

If you’ve been waiting for a meaty sci-fi world to get lost in, Foundation might be the answer.

What to watch on Paramount+

The new contender in the streaming market is Paramount+ and it’s steadily bulking up its offering of content.

This week Paramount+ will be home to the television adaptation of Dan Brown’s hit novel The Lost Symbol. The series stars Ashley Zukerman as Robert Langdon who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to thwart a chilling conspiracy.

What to see in cinemas in Australia

If you’re lucky enough to be in a state with cinemas that are open, you’ll be glad to know there’s some great stuff to see on the big screen.

The biggest thing in cinemas right now is Marvel’s new kung-fu superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Unfortunately, those who worked on the movie while it was shooting in Sydney won’t be able to catch the film in theatres just yet, but Aussies that aren’t locked down should definitely buy tickets and support the film.

You can also catch these movies in theatres:

The Suicide Squad

Candyman

Free Guy

Don’t Breathe 2

Respect

Reminiscence

Flashback

What are we obsessing over?

Here’s what’s keeping the Lifehacker Australia team occupied!

Steph: I have two recommendations this week because I clearly have a streaming addition and watch too much TV. But hey, if it helps you find your next obsession it’s worth it, right?

Anyway. I have been streaming the third season of Sex Education along with Only Murders in the Building and they’re both delightful to watch. This season of Sex Education has been hitting me in the feels like no season before, and the way it looks at sex and shame (especially for teens) is incredibly powerful.

Only Murders on the other hand beautifully combines clever comedy with a gripping murder mystery. Oh, and I never knew I needed the Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez combo… but I do, I really do.

Mel: I recently got a Foxtel iQ5, and after smashing through White Lotus and Mare of Easttown, I got stuck into Succession and fast became obsessed with this truly awful family. Season 3 kicks off on October 17, so not long to wait to find out who attacks who next.

Lauren: I’ve been completely hooked on Ted Lasso. It’s so refreshing to see a television show that’s about kindness during these dark times and it leaves me with a warm and fuzzy feeling after every episode. If you need something nice to watch in lockdown, this is the show for you.

Feel free to let us know what you’re watching right now in the comments.

See you next week!