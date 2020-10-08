All The Places to Buy Booze Online Before The AFL and NRL Finals

We’re currently in the midst of finals season for both the AFL and the NRL, with the grand finals for each code set to play on October 24 and 25 (AFL and NRL, respectively). And what’s a footy final without drinking a few cans of your favourite beer with your friends and family?

When it comes to alcohol delivery, thing couldn’t be easier. If you want to get a slab of your favourite beer or a few bottles of bubbles delivered to your front door, you’re flushed with options. You can practically get everything you need for a memorable footy finals without ever leaving your own home.

As a bonus, a fair few liquor stores and delivery services are also offering free or discounted shipping on orders if you spend over a certain amount.

Liquor Chains

BWS will deliver seven days a week, and will charge a flat fee of $10 for any orders over $20 (up to a limit of 10 boxes per customer). There’s also free in-store pickups for all online orders. If you’re looking to get a little something extra, there are some exclusive deals available through their app.

Order from BWS here.

Dan Murphy’s delivery rates start at $6.90, with a 30-minute click and collect service to all online orders. If you live in a selected metro area, they’re also offering delivery within two hours.

Order from Dan Murphy’s here.

Vintage Cellars are providing weekday delivery between 9-5pm, along with free delivery on orders over $150. If you place an order before 12pm you can also get next day delivery. They also have 60-minute click and collect.

Order from Vintage Cellars here.

First Choice Liquor offer a 60-minute click and collect option for all online deliveries, as well as free delivery on wine and spirits over $150. They have a few decent specials going as well, such as 2-for-$30 on selected wines.

Order from First Choice Liquor here.

Liquorland are providing free delivery on all orders over $100, along with an impressive 30-minute click and collect service to all online orders.

Order from Liquorland here.

Boutique/Independent

If you’re after something a bit more fancy, you should consider one of LVLY’s gift packs. From craft beer and chocolate pairings to candles and wine packs, it’s something a little bit different compared to what you’d pick up from your usual liquor store.

Order from LVLY here.

VinoMofo are one of Australia’s boldest champions of locally produced, artisanal wines. If you order three or more cases, they’ll give you free delivery. If the bottle you’ve ordered doesn’t tickle your fancy, they also offer free returns.

Order from VinoMofo here.

Other Delivery Services

Menulog have become synonymous with home food delivery, but did you know they’re also a decent option for alcohol delivery? Depending on your location, you can order your drinks through a variety of liquor stores.

Order from Menulog here.

Amazon have some decent deals on selected drinks, and if you spend at least $39 on eligible items you’ll get free delivery. If you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership you can get free delivery with no minimum purchase, along with faster delivery times.

Order from Amazon here.

Similar to Menulog, the DoorDash app will let you to pick whatever takes your fancy from a range of available restaurants and stores.

Order from DoorDash here.

