Level Up Your Life

Low-Alcohol Drink Options That Actually Taste Good

Anita Anabel

Published 2 hours ago: August 10, 2021 at 4:36 pm -
Filed to:alcohol
beerlow alcoholwine
Low-Alcohol Drink Options That Actually Taste Good
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Over recent years, our drinking habits have changed as more health-conscious people look to low alcohol beer and wine or non-alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.

If you’re not sure what a drink to be “low-alcohol” means, it refers to beverages with an alcoholic strength by volume (ABV) of between 0.05 and 1.2%.

By choosing lower strength alternatives — as long as you’re still consuming the same amount of drinks — you will consume fewer units of alcohol. You’re also more likely to keep unwanted calories off, have a better night’s sleep and feel fresh in the morning. It’s a win-win!

Low alcohol beer and wine can be great for cutting down on the amount you drink at home or even useful for pacing yourself on a night out. We’ve gathered a list of low-alcohol options without compromising on the taste.

READ MORE
Whip Up Delicious Smoothies (or Cocktails) With One of These Portable Blenders

Beer

Tinnies Ultra Low Alcohol

low alcohol beer and wine
Tinnies Ultra Low Alcohol Hoppy Pale Ale, $38 (24 pk)

Tinnies Ultra Low Alcohol Hoppy Pale Ale has the texture, aroma, and richness you love in your beer, but with less alcohol. Winner of the Best Non-Alc beer at the AIBA (Australian International Beer Awards), this beer has a malty backbone and extra hops with a balanced bitterness. It’s 100% flavour with only 0.5% ALC/VOL and only 74 calories per serve.

Pick-up Tinnies Ultra Low Alcohol Hoppy Pale Ale from Liquorland.

Uberbrau Ultra Low Alcohol Lager

low alcohol beer and wine
Uberbrau Ultra Low Alcohol Lager, $20 (24 pk)

The Uberbrau Ultra Low Alcohol Lager has 0.4% alcohol content and delivers a crisp and refreshing taste, with a delicate fruity aroma and low in carbs. It’s also only 78 calories per 330ml serve. Bonus!

Pick-up Uberbrau Ultra Low Alcohol Lager from Liquorland.

Wine

Soul Tracker Rosé Spritz

low alcohol beer and wine
Soul Tracker Rose Spritz Ultra Low Alcohol, $12

Rosé Spritz by Soul Tracker, is the perfect alternative. Aromatic and vibrant, this Rosé displays notes aromas of strawberries, bubble gum and citrus fruits. The palate has distinct forest berry fruit flavours, which leads to a crisp, refreshing finish with a slight spritz. It’s just 0.5% alcohol too. Sounds divine!

Pick-up the Soul Tracker Rosé Spritz from Liquorland.

Zilzie Liv Lighter Sauvignon Blanc

Zilzie Liv Lighter Sauvignon Blanc, $9.50

This refreshing Sauvignon Blanc is a blend of tropical passionfruit with a lively touch of crisp green apple and is at least 25% lower in alcohol & calories than other brands. It’s only 84 calories per 150 ml and is fresh and balanced with citrus, tropical and lemongrass flavours.

Pick up the Zilzie Liv Lighter Sauvignon Blanc from First Choice Liquor.

Soul Tracker Shiraz Ultra Low Alcohol

Soul Tracker Shiraz Ultra Low Alcohol, $10.45

If you’re looking for a full-bodied red without the alcohol content, the Soul Tracker Shiraz is delicious. The shiraz exhibits spicy and sweet oak notes complimenting plum and forest berry aromas with sweet dark cherry and juicy plum notes, backed up by subtle oak tannin and a supple round balanced finish. Just like its sister win, the Rose, it is just 0.5% alcohol.

Pick up the Soul Tracker Shiraz Ultra Low Alcohol from First Choice Liquor.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Anita Anabel

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.