Over recent years, our drinking habits have changed as more health-conscious people look to low alcohol beer and wine or non-alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.

If you’re not sure what a drink to be “low-alcohol” means, it refers to beverages with an alcoholic strength by volume (ABV) of between 0.05 and 1.2%.

By choosing lower strength alternatives — as long as you’re still consuming the same amount of drinks — you will consume fewer units of alcohol. You’re also more likely to keep unwanted calories off, have a better night’s sleep and feel fresh in the morning. It’s a win-win!

Low alcohol beer and wine can be great for cutting down on the amount you drink at home or even useful for pacing yourself on a night out. We’ve gathered a list of low-alcohol options without compromising on the taste.

Beer

Tinnies Ultra Low Alcohol Hoppy Pale Ale has the texture, aroma, and richness you love in your beer, but with less alcohol. Winner of the Best Non-Alc beer at the AIBA (Australian International Beer Awards), this beer has a malty backbone and extra hops with a balanced bitterness. It’s 100% flavour with only 0.5% ALC/VOL and only 74 calories per serve.

The Uberbrau Ultra Low Alcohol Lager has 0.4% alcohol content and delivers a crisp and refreshing taste, with a delicate fruity aroma and low in carbs. It’s also only 78 calories per 330ml serve. Bonus!

Wine

Rosé Spritz by Soul Tracker, is the perfect alternative. Aromatic and vibrant, this Rosé displays notes aromas of strawberries, bubble gum and citrus fruits. The palate has distinct forest berry fruit flavours, which leads to a crisp, refreshing finish with a slight spritz. It’s just 0.5% alcohol too. Sounds divine!

This refreshing Sauvignon Blanc is a blend of tropical passionfruit with a lively touch of crisp green apple and is at least 25% lower in alcohol & calories than other brands. It’s only 84 calories per 150 ml and is fresh and balanced with citrus, tropical and lemongrass flavours.

If you’re looking for a full-bodied red without the alcohol content, the Soul Tracker Shiraz is delicious. The shiraz exhibits spicy and sweet oak notes complimenting plum and forest berry aromas with sweet dark cherry and juicy plum notes, backed up by subtle oak tannin and a supple round balanced finish. Just like its sister win, the Rose, it is just 0.5% alcohol.

